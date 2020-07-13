SEC, Greg Sankey Update Athletic Directors on 2020 Season Status

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference will continue to monitor the current situation surrounding COVID-19 and the upcoming college football season, announcing that they will make their decision known by the end of July.

The statement from the SEC comes after commissioner Greg Sankey met with athletic directors from all 14 schools of the conference at the SEC's headquarters in Birmingham.

"It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," Sankey said in a statement. "In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us."

Last week, the Ivy League announced that it would cancel all fall sports as well as postpone winter sports until Jan. 1. The Big Ten and PAC-12 soon followed by announcing that they would conduct conference-only schedules for the 2020 college football season.

The SEC, ACC and Big 12 have all expressed that they will wait for further information before making a final decision regarding their respective seasons.

Following the decisions to conduct conference-only schedules by the Big Ten and PAC-12, Sankey called for the meeting with the ADs to discuss the ongoing situation.

"We had a productive meeting on Monday and engaged in discussions on a number of important issues that will contribute to critical decisions to be made in the weeks ahead," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The ability to personally interact over the course of an entire day contributed to the productivity of the meeting."

The meeting marks the first time that the ADs of the conference had met together since the SEC men's basketball tournament in March.

