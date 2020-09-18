SEC Issues Updated Policies Regarding Game Cancellations and Rescheduling

The Southeastern Conference has updated its policies and parameters for cancellations rescheduling and no-contest declarations for football games during the 2020 season in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference made the revisions known via a statement issued on Friday afternoon.

"To play a football game, the SEC has established minimum thresholds of at least 53 scholarship players available to participate and the following minimum number of position scholarship players available to begin a game: seven (7) offensive linemen (which includes one center), one (1) quarterback and four (4) defensive linemen," the SEC's statement reads. "The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players listed above if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest."

The SEC specifically states that teams can still participate even if the team does not meet the 53-man roster requirement or the minimum scholarship players available at each position, citing that if a team still has a desire to play, it can still do so. Otherwise, the game is rescheduled or ruled a no contest.

The SEC went on to elaborate on its updated policies further.

"In addition, should an institution determine there are compelling reasons why it cannot begin a contest regardless of the scholarship and position minimums above, the institution may request to have the game rescheduled or, if the game cannot be rescheduled, for the game to be considered a no contest by presenting data (including total number of players not available to participate) outlining reasons why the game should not be played as scheduled," the SEC's statement reads. "The final decision to reschedule or declare the game a no contest is vested only with the Commissioner."

This means that for games that are unable to be rescheduled, the program that was unable to meet the requirements for the originally scheduled game must present proof as to why it cannot play the game. It is then up to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey whether the game is deemed a no contest.

You can view the full statement released by the SEC below: