You may remember back in April, Sports Illustrated proclaimed LSU to be the modern DBU based on what players had done since leaving the college game. However, if the positions were split between cornerback and safeties, Alabama would be Safety U.

Too bad the Crimson Tide doesn't have any returning starters at the position this season.

While on paper Alabama looks exceptionally strong at nearly every other position on both sides of the ball, it lost three of the four base starters in the secondary to the NFL. Safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Trevon Diggs were both second-round draft picks, while Jared Mayden and versatile Shyheim Carter both signed free-agent deals.

McKinney was clearly the leader on the back end last season. This year it figures to be cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who is good enough to build the unit around.

In 2019, he had 42 tackles, three forced fumbles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Among those expected to step up include safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Josh Jobe, who were both in the rotation last year.

Something else to consider with Alabama's development is that Nick Saban coaches the cornerbacks during practice in addition to the two defensive back coaches on staff. Charles Kelly coaches the safeties and Karl Scott the cornerbacks. There aren't too many staffs that dedicate so much to the defensive backs.

Having said all that, Alabama's secondary definitely has something to prove if it wants to be considered as good as any in the SEC.

Coming off the national championship, and the loss of numerous players, LSU is still expected to set the standard. Dynamic cornerback Derek Stingley, who had a league-high six interceptions and was a consensus All-American as a true freshman, and safety JaCoby Stevens will pace the Tigers.

Georgia only lost one player out of the secondary, and added a top-notch cornerback prospect with Kelee Ringo. Safety Richard LeCounte will lead the unit after making 61 tackles and four interceptions last season, but cornerback Eric Stokes had a team-high nine pass breakups.

The Florida and South Carolina secondaries both have good potential, but we might have them overrated. Auburn should definitely be rated higher, as our rankings are only for the top half of the league, but Tennessee and Kentucky both had strong units last year and figure to be even better.

SEC Position Rankings: Defensive Backs

1. LSU

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. Florida

5. South Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Kentucky/Auburn

This is the second story in a series that will appear throughout June, previewing SEC position groups for the 2020 season.

Wide receivers