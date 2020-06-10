Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

2020 Preseason SEC Position Rankings: Defensive Backs

Christopher Walsh

You may remember back in April, Sports Illustrated proclaimed LSU to be the modern DBU based on what players had done since leaving the college game. However, if the positions were split between cornerback and safeties, Alabama would be Safety U. 

Too bad the Crimson Tide doesn't have any returning starters at the position this season. 

While on paper Alabama looks exceptionally strong at nearly every other position on both sides of the ball, it lost three of the four base starters in the secondary to the NFL. Safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Trevon Diggs were both second-round draft picks, while Jared Mayden and versatile Shyheim Carter both signed free-agent deals. 

McKinney was clearly the leader on the back end last season. This year it figures to be cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who is good enough to build the unit around. 

In 2019, he had 42 tackles, three forced fumbles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. 

Among those expected to step up include safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Josh Jobe, who were both in the rotation last year. 

Something else to consider with Alabama's development is that Nick Saban coaches the cornerbacks during practice in addition to the two defensive back coaches on staff. Charles Kelly coaches the safeties and Karl Scott the cornerbacks. There aren't too many staffs that dedicate so much to the defensive backs. 

Having said all that, Alabama's secondary definitely has something to prove if it wants to be considered as good as any in the SEC. 

Coming off the national championship, and the loss of numerous players, LSU is still expected to set the standard. Dynamic cornerback Derek Stingley, who had a league-high six interceptions and was a consensus All-American as a true freshman, and safety JaCoby Stevens will pace the Tigers. 

Georgia only lost one player out of the secondary, and added a top-notch cornerback prospect with Kelee Ringo. Safety Richard LeCounte will lead the unit after making 61 tackles and four interceptions last season, but cornerback Eric Stokes had a team-high nine pass breakups.

The Florida and South Carolina secondaries both have good potential, but we might have them overrated. Auburn should definitely be rated higher, as our rankings are only for the top half of the league, but Tennessee and Kentucky both had strong units last year and figure to be even better.  

SEC Position Rankings: Defensive Backs

1. LSU

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. Florida

5. South Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Kentucky/Auburn 

This is the second story in a series that will appear throughout June, previewing SEC position groups for the 2020 season.

Wide receivers

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

I think the Surtain/Stingley debate is going to be real this season.

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Corner: The Significance of the Changes Made to SEC Media Days

With the 2020 Media Days cancelled, what can be made of this situation?

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: 'Bama Is Back vs. Dynasty

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

2020 SEC Football Media Days Will Be Held Virtually

It will be the first time ever that the event will not be in person

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Around the SEC: Players Start to Report, Prepare for the 2020 Season

A look at what's going on around the rest of the Southeastern Conference as football players start going through formal workouts.

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: A Student Literally Makes History (Nick Saban's Statue)

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the story about Nick Saban's statue

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Jersey Number 12

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with jersey number 12

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Keith McCants Recalls Journey from First-Round Pick to Overcoming Addiction

This show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: The Fight In The Dog

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

What's It Going To Take To Get Football Teams On The Field This Season? A Lot

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports takes a look at some of the steps being taken for football to have a chance to be played this season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Chadarius Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The redshirt-junior wide receiver will be leaving the Crimson Tide

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell