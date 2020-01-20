SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

Week 10 is over and gone, and the SEC has been turned upside-down.

It all started when Auburn took a trip to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night. Alabama was in a mood to not play around with the Tigers, and the Crimson Tide emerged with a resounding 83-64 victory.

Alabama didn't allow Auburn the lead for a single second of the game.

In both teams' follow-up games on Saturday, each continued much of the same with Alabama defeating Missouri and Auburn falling to Florida.

The two losses for Auburn causes the Tigers to all all the way down to fourth. Head coach Bruce Pearl needs to inspire some confidence in his players, otherwise things could get real ugly real fast for Auburn.

Meanwhile, Alabama is looking like one of the better teams of the league, exhibiting great numbers from both the 3-point line and the free-throw line as well as reduced turnovers and a solid defense. The downside to the Crimson Tide's recent success is that it will no longer be able to sneak up on opposing teams in the conference, and with a big matchup against LSU looming on Jan. 29, Alabama will need to be prepared for another big game.

On the other side of the conference, Kentucky lost to South Carolina on Wednesday but then proceeded to beat one of the top teams in the league in Arkansas on Saturday. For now, the Wildcats will remain solidified in the second spot in this week's rankings.

Florida has surged all the way up to third this week due to its dominance over Auburn Saturday. The Gators are starting to play some of their best basketball of the season and outside of an inexplicable loss to Missouri has been firing on all cylinders.

Arkansas drops to fifth after its loss to Kentucky. While the Razorbacks have a lot to be proud of, they need to be able to win big matchups if it wants to make a run for the SEC this season.

Here's a look at the SEC power rankings heading into Week 11:

1. LSU (13-4 overall, 5-0 SEC)

2. Kentucky (13-4, 4-1)

3. Florida (12-5, 4-1)

4. Auburn (15-2, 3-2)

5. Arkansas (14-3, 3-2)

6. Alabama (10-7, 3-2)

7. Tennessee (11-6, 3-2)

8. Texas A & M (8-8, 2-3)

9. Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3)

10. South Carolina (10-7, 2-2)

11. Missouri (9-8, 1-4)

12. Georgia (11-6, 1-3)

13. Ole Miss (9-8, 0-4)

14. Vanderbilt (8-9, 0-4)

