Selection Sunday: Polls, Ranking and Bowl Pairings
It's going to be a very busy Sunday, so let's get to it:
College Football Playoff Pairings
Oklahoma vs. LSU, Dec. 28, in Atlanta
Clemson vs. Ohio State, Dec. 28, in Glendale, Ariz.
College Football Playoff Rankings
1. LSU (13-0)
2. Ohio State (13-0)
3. Clemson (13-0)
4. Oklahoma (12-1)
(Rest to be added)
AP Top 25
Rank, Team (Record), Last week, Conference, Points
1 LSU (13-0) 1 SEC 1,535
2 Ohio State (13-0) 2 Big Ten 1,488
3 Clemson (13-0) 3 ACC 1,441
4 Oklahoma (12-1) 6 Big 12 1,364
5 Georgia (11-2) 4 SEC 1,241
6 Florida (10-2) 7 SEC 1,167
7 Oregon (11-2) 13 Pac-12 1,141
8 Baylor (11-2) 8 Big 12 1,039
9 Alabama (10-2) 9 SEC 1,011
9 Auburn (9-3) 11 SEC 1,011
11 Wisconsin (10-3) 10 Big Ten 944
12 Utah (11-2) 5 Pac-12 909
13 Penn State (10-2) 12 Big Ten 888
14 Notre Dame (10-2) 14 IA Independents 709
15 Memphis (12-1) 16 American Athletic 675
16 Minnesota (10-2) 15 Big Ten 645
17 Michigan (9-3) 17 Big Ten 597
18 Boise State (12-1) 19 Mountain West 500
19 Iowa (9-3) 18 Big Ten 494
20 Appalachian State (12-1) 20 Sun Belt 355
21 Navy (9-2) 23 American Athletic 246
22 USC (8-4) 24 Pac-12 195
23 Cincinnati (10-3) 21 American Athletic 183
24 Air Force (10-2) 25 Mountain West 97
25 Oklahoma State (8-4) Big 12 70
Others receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas State 50, Texas A&M 7, Florida Atlantic 7, Arizona State 5, Iowa State 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3
USA Today Amway Coaches Poll
Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-place, Last week
1 Louisiana State 13-0 1605 46 1
2 Ohio State 13-0 1562 14 2
3 Clemson 13-0 1513 5 3
4 Oklahoma 12-1 1430 0 6
5 Georgia 11-2 1294 0 4
6 Oregon 11-2 1189 0 13
7 Florida 10-2 1172 0 7
8 Baylor 11-2 1161 0 8
9 Alabama 10-2 1092 0
10 Utah 11-2 1005 0 5
11 Wisconsin 10-3 988 0 10
12 Penn State 10-2 967 0 11
13 Auburn 9-3 962 0 12
14 Notre Dame 10-2 771 0 14
15 Memphis 12-1 667 0 16
16 Minnesota 10-2 654 0 15
17 Michigan 9-3 592 0 18
18 Boise State 12-1 566 0 17
19 Iowa 9-3 485 0 19
20 Appalachian State 12-1 375 0 20
21 Navy 9-2 234 0 23
22 Cincinnati 10-3 233 0 21
23 Southern California 8-4 189 0 24
24 Air Force 10-2 151 0 25
25 Virginia 9-4 73 0 22
Other teams receiving votes: Oklahoma State 64; Southern Methodist 61; Kansas State 20; Indiana 10; UL Lafayette 6; Florida Atlantic 6; Central Florida 6; San Diego State 5; Tennessee 4; Kentucky 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Virginia Tech 2; Hawaii 1; California 1.
FWAA-PFF Super 16
Rank (Record), Points, First-place votes, Last week
1. LSU (13-0) 730 40 1
2. Ohio State (13-0) 691 5 2
3. Clemson (13-0) 649 1 3
4. Oklahoma (12-1) 590 6
5. Georgia (11-2) 470 4
6. Oregon (11-2) 434 13
7. Baylor (11-2) 414 7
8. Florida (10-2) 398 9
9. Alabama (10-2) 383 8
10. Auburn (9-3) 305 11
11. Wisconsin (10-3) 302 10
12. Utah (11-2) 273 5
13. Penn State (10-2) 252 12
14. Notre Dame (10-2) 129 15
15. Minnesota (10-2) 87 14
16. Memphis (12-1) 82 16
Others receiving votes: Michigan (42), Boise State (17), Iowa (8).