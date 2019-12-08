Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Selection Sunday: Polls, Ranking and Bowl Pairings

Christopher Walsh

It's going to be a very busy Sunday, so let's get to it:

College Football Playoff Pairings

Oklahoma vs. LSU, Dec. 28, in Atlanta

Clemson vs. Ohio State, Dec. 28, in Glendale, Ariz.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. LSU (13-0)

2. Ohio State (13-0)

3. Clemson (13-0)

4. Oklahoma (12-1)

(Rest to be added)

AP Top 25

Rank, Team (Record), Last week, Conference, Points

1 LSU (13-0) 1 SEC 1,535 

2 Ohio State (13-0) 2 Big Ten 1,488 

3 Clemson (13-0) 3 ACC 1,441

4 Oklahoma (12-1) 6 Big 12 1,364 

5 Georgia (11-2) 4 SEC 1,241 

6 Florida (10-2) 7 SEC 1,167 

7 Oregon (11-2) 13 Pac-12 1,141 

8 Baylor (11-2) 8 Big 12 1,039 

9 Alabama (10-2) 9 SEC 1,011 

9 Auburn (9-3) 11 SEC 1,011 

11 Wisconsin (10-3) 10 Big Ten 944 

12 Utah (11-2) 5 Pac-12 909 

13 Penn State (10-2) 12 Big Ten 888 

14 Notre Dame (10-2) 14 IA Independents 709 

15 Memphis (12-1) 16 American Athletic 675 

16 Minnesota (10-2) 15 Big Ten 645 

17 Michigan (9-3) 17 Big Ten 597 

18 Boise State (12-1) 19 Mountain West 500 

19 Iowa (9-3) 18 Big Ten 494 

20 Appalachian State (12-1) 20 Sun Belt 355 

21 Navy (9-2) 23 American Athletic 246 

22 USC (8-4) 24 Pac-12 195 

23 Cincinnati (10-3) 21 American Athletic 183 

24 Air Force (10-2) 25 Mountain West 97 

25 Oklahoma State (8-4) Big 12 70 

Others receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas State 50, Texas A&M 7, Florida Atlantic 7, Arizona State 5, Iowa State 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3

USA Today Amway Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-place, Last week

1 Louisiana State 13-0 1605 46 1

2 Ohio State 13-0 1562 14 2

3 Clemson 13-0 1513 5 3 

4 Oklahoma 12-1 1430 0 6 

5 Georgia 11-2 1294 0 4 

6 Oregon 11-2 1189 0 13 

7 Florida 10-2 1172 0 7

8 Baylor 11-2 1161 0 8

9 Alabama 10-2 1092 0 

10 Utah 11-2 1005 0 5 

11 Wisconsin 10-3 988 0 10

12 Penn State 10-2 967 0 11 

13 Auburn 9-3 962 0 12 

14 Notre Dame 10-2 771 0 14 

15 Memphis 12-1 667 0 16 

16 Minnesota 10-2 654 0 15

17 Michigan 9-3 592 0 18 

18 Boise State 12-1 566 0 17 

19 Iowa 9-3 485 0 19 

20 Appalachian State 12-1 375 0 20 

21 Navy 9-2 234 0 23 

22 Cincinnati 10-3 233 0 21 

23 Southern California 8-4 189 0 24 

24 Air Force 10-2 151 0 25 

25 Virginia 9-4 73 0 22 

Other teams receiving votes: Oklahoma State 64; Southern Methodist 61; Kansas State 20; Indiana 10; UL Lafayette 6; Florida Atlantic 6; Central Florida 6; San Diego State 5; Tennessee 4; Kentucky 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Virginia Tech 2; Hawaii 1; California 1. 

FWAA-PFF Super 16 

Rank (Record), Points, First-place votes, Last week  

1. LSU (13-0) 730 40 1

2. Ohio State (13-0) 691 5 2

3. Clemson (13-0) 649 1 3

4. Oklahoma (12-1) 590 6

5. Georgia (11-2) 470 4

6. Oregon (11-2) 434 13

7. Baylor (11-2) 414 7

8. Florida (10-2) 398 9

9. Alabama (10-2) 383 8

10. Auburn (9-3) 305 11

11. Wisconsin (10-3) 302 10

12. Utah (11-2) 273 5

13. Penn State (10-2) 252 12

14. Notre Dame (10-2) 129 15

15. Minnesota (10-2) 87 14

16. Memphis (12-1) 82 16

Others receiving votes: Michigan (42), Boise State (17), Iowa (8).

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Football Power Rankings: SEC Championship Edition

Joey Blackwell
0

After LSU’s dominating performance over Georgia, see where Alabama and the rest of the SEC are ranked heading into Bowl season

Recruiting Corner: Where is Nick Saban? Plus Alabama 2020 Commits Shine on Big Stage

Tyler Martin
0

News and updates from the recruiting trail

Just A Minute: Eight More Reasons Not to Expand the College Football Playoff

Christopher Walsh
4 0

Would adding more teams really improve the process of how college football determines its national champion?

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 8, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 7, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Alabama Basketball Takes Downs Giant Killer Stephen F. Austin, 78-68

Joey Blackwell
0

A well-rounded defensive performance and five players scoring double-digits propels Alabama to the win

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Hosts Stephen F. Austin

Tyler Martin
0

Follow along for live updates from Coleman Coliseum before, during, and after the game

Key 2020 Targets for Alabama Set to Make Decisions Soon During Early Signing Period

Tyler Martin
0

Alabama has the chance to surpass Clemson for the best class in the nation if they can make some splashes during the Early Signing Period

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 6, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Women's Basketball Takes 75-66 loss to Iowa State

UA_Athletics
0

Crimson Tide's Jordan Lewis notches another 20-plus point game, but Alabama comes up short against visiting Cyclones