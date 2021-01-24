Senior Bowl and a Kentucky Rematch Top This Week with the Crimson Tide: Jan. 25-31, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Jan. 25-31, 2021

We would like to start by welcoming two new contributors to the BamaCentral team.

You may have noticed Katie Windham’s byline over the weekend as she covered both the gymnastics win over Auburn and the men’s basketball game against Mississippi State. She’s going to immediately jump on to the gymnastics and women’s basketball beats as both teams have high aspirations this season.

Meanwhile, Harrison Holland will be more on the day-to-day side of things, but also write some features.

We’ve very excited to add them both, and just in time for a very hectic spring semester.

The BamaCentral site is going to be adding a lot of things in the near future, including something we were talking about in the fall, a message board. We don’t have the details yet, so stay tuned.

As for this week, Joey Blackwell will be in Mobile covering the Senior Bowl. Tyler Martin is going to head our basketball coverage as Kentucky comes called on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN) and the Crimson Tide heads to Oklahoma for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2).

Coming up over the next three weeks have National Signing Day, the start of the softball season, followed by the return of baseball.

As for the rest of this week:

• Volleyball is back in action, as part of the season was postponed to the spring. The Crimson Tide hosts South Carolina on Friday and Saturday.

• Women’s tennis: hosts South Florida on Thursday and both Kennesaw State and Alabama A&M on Saturday.

• Men’s tennis hosts Tulane and Chattanooga on Friday

• Gymnastics is at Kentucky on Friday (6 p.m., SEC Network+).

• Track and field is at the Bob Pollock Invitational at Clemson on Saturday.

• Women’s basketball has a challenging week at No. 12 Kentucky on Thursday (5:30 p.m. SEC Network), and at No. 4 South Carolina on Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network).

What a way to close January.

