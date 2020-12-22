Seven Alabama Football Players Named Finalists for National Awards
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football had seven players selected to 13 different finalist lists as awards season enters its final cycle before the College Football Awards Show on Jan. 7, 2021.
The Crimson Tide’s list of finalists includes: Landon Dickerson (Rimington); Najee Harris (Doak Walker); Mac Jones (Davey O’Brien, Johnny Unitas, Manning, Maxwell); Alex Leatherwood (Outland); Will Reichard (Groza); DeVonta Smith (Biletnikoff, Maxwell); and Patrick Surtain II (Bednarik, Nagurski, Thorpe).
In addition, the Alabama offensive line was selected as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the nation’s top offensive line unit. Also, head coach Nick Saban was selected as a finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year while offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Steve Sarkisian was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to college football’s top assistant coach.
Landon Dickerson
Rimington
- The top-rated run-blocking center according to Pro Football Focus (92.8)
- Earned the No. 2 overall grade at center by PFF (91.5)
- Sports an overall blocking grade of 91.0 by the UA coaching staff while grading out at 99.6 on all assignments
- Played 725 total snaps with just two missed assignments and has allowed zero sacks
Najee Harris
Doak Walker
- Leads the nation in total touchdowns (27) and rushing touchdowns (24) along with scoring (162)
- Ranks second in scoring per game (14.7) while sitting at third nationally in rushing yards (1,262)
- Forced 78 missed tackles on the season to rank second in the country in that category
- Totaled at least one touchdown in 10 of the Crimson Tide's 11 games and two-or-more scores in eight of those contests
- Holds the Alabama career records for total touchdowns (54), rushing touchdowns (44) and rushing yards (3,639)
Mac Jones
Davey O’Brien | Johnny Unitas | Manning | Maxwell
- One of college football’s top passers who leads the nation in seven separate categories including total QBR, PFF offensive grade for a quarterback, adjusted completion percentage, completion percentage, NFL passer rating, collegiate pass efficiency rating and yards per pass attempt
- Thrown for the second-most passing yards in the nation (3,739)
- Holds the highest completion percentage (76.5) by an Alabama quarterback through the first 11 games of a season
- Owns four of Alabama's 10 all-time 400-plus yard passing performances, the most by any one quarterback at UA and a number that ties the SEC record for a single season
- Totaled 18 touchdowns and 1,572 yards with a 219.10 passer rating against ranked opponents (Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, Florida)
Alex Leatherwood
Outland
- Made 39 consecutive starts along the Alabama offensive line
- Played 683 snaps and missed only two assignments
- Averaging an overall blocking grade of 91.1 by the Alabama coaching staff and has graded out at a team-high tying 99.6 on all assignments
Will Reichard
Groza
- Ranks second in the nation for consecutive made field goals with 13 dating back to last season
- Owns a perfect field goal percentage to tie for the lead in Division I
- Has gone 85-of-85 on all kicks, including 12 made field goals and 73 consecutive PATs
- Also contributing on kickoffs, totaling 2,839 yards on 54 boots with eight touchbacks
DeVonta Smith
Biletnikoff | Maxwell
- The national leader in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,511) and yards after the catch (768) while ranking second in receiving touchdowns (17) and receiving yards per game (137.4)
- Pro Football Focus’ top-rated wide receiver this season and in the history of the site at 93.7
- Holds program record in both career receiving yards (3,620) and single-season receiving scores while sitting at second in the Tide record book for receptions (98) in a season
- Totaled four 200-plus yard receiving games for his career, including two this season, to set the Alabama career mark
Patrick Surtain II
Bednarik | Nagurski | Thorpe
- The nation’s top corner and No. 10 overall defender by Pro Football Focus
- Maintains a coverage grade of 86.3 according to PFF, the sixth-best grade in the country
- Allowed 25 yards receiving or fewer in eight of the Tide’s 11 games this season
- Targeted just 43 times all season and allowed only 18 completions (1.64 cpg) and 250 yards (22.7 ypg)
