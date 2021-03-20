Seventh Inning Rally Comes up Short, Alabama Softball Falls 4-3 to Tennessee

After a Bailey Dowling home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, Claire Jenkins stood at first base as the tying run following a 14-pitch at bat ending in a walk that Alabama Coach Patrick Murphy called one of the best at bats he had ever seen.

However, the next three batters behind her could not reach base as No. 3 Alabama dropped the series opener 4-3 to No. 21 Tennessee at Rhoads Stadium Friday night

"Got to see one of the best at bats in our history with Claire Jenkins, but we just needed a little bit more of that from getting to the sixth," Murphy said. "Tip your cap to their pitcher because she did a good job because she gave up the two runs in the first inning, and we didn't do anything again until the seventh, so that was the story of the game."

Tennessee starting pitcher Ashley Rogers kept Alabama hitters fooled all night with the use of her rise ball, only allowing three hits.

KB Sides started off the game with a ringing double to the outfield wall, and Alexis Mack followed with a single. Sides and Mack both came around to score in the first inning off a Tennessee error on a stolen base attempt to give Alabama the early 2-0 lead.

Those were the last baserunners for Alabama until the sixth inning and last hit for the Tide until Dowling's home run in the seventh attempted to start a rally.

"Dowling got us started and gave us a shot, and really as a coach that's all you can ask for," Murphy said.

Montana Fouts picked up her second loss of the season in the circle for the Crimson Tide. She gave up a career high 10 hits and tied her season highs in walks (three) and earned runs. The defense also made three errors in the field behind her.

Murphy said he knows Fouts is capable of holding on to the early 2-0 lead she was given.

"To me, I think she can win a game when we're up 2-0, that should be enough for her," Murphy said. "I really thought we were going to win at the very least 2-0 with the way she's been pitching."

Alabama will look to salvage the series and carry the momentum from the seventh inning into Saturday's 2 p.m. matchup with the Lady Volunteers.

"She threw 132 pitches, Rogers, so we've seen her plenty, and I'm sure we'll see her again," Murphy said. "So we need to make good adjustments against her next time and again see the ball down."