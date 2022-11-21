Skip to main content

Shane Lyons Returns to Alabama as Executive Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer

This will be Lyons' second stint with Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Veteran athletics administrator Shane Lyons is returning to The University of Alabama as its Executive Deputy Director of Athletics while holding the designation of Chief Operating Officer, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Monday.

Lyons, who spent the last eight years as Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President at West Virginia, served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15.

“Shane is a well-respected administrator in college athletics who brings a variety of experiences and wealth of knowledge to Alabama,” said Byrne. “We are thrilled to have Shane back in Tuscaloosa to join our executive leadership team.”

While in Morgantown, Lyons lead a department of 18 varsity sports, 250 employees and approximately 500 student-athletes while serving on the President’s Executive Leadership Team. In 2021, as part of his Climbing Higher facilities master plan, he unveiled a complete overhaul of WVU football’s Milan Puskar Center and opened a new Olympic Sports Performance Center. Additionally, he oversaw the opening of a $45 million aquatic and track facility that benefits both WVU and the local community.

“I want to thank Greg Byrne for this tremendous opportunity to return to The University of Alabama,” said Lyons. “I have great respect for Greg and Alabama Athletics, and I am looking forward to returning to Tuscaloosa. My previous time at Alabama provided me with great opportunities, and I am eager to join Greg’s team and help the Crimson Tide continue to have one of the best and most successful departments in the nation.”

