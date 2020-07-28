Shyheim Carter Placed on New York Jets' COVID-19 Reserve List

The New York Jets placed former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter on the team's reserve list on Tuesday.

Rich Cimini of ESPN was the first to report the news:

Carter is the first former Crimson Tide player to be placed on an NFL team's COVID-19 reserve list. Carter signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent back in April.

Fellow rookie defensive back Bryce Hall was also placed on the Jets' list.

It is currently unknown whether or not Carter and Hall tested positive for the virus or were simply placed on the list due to a potential exposure to someone with symptoms.

The new reserve list is created for players who have either tested positive or have been exposed. Earlier this month, the Minnesota Vikings posted an explainer:

"This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the statement reads. "If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19."

During the 2019 season, Carter was one of Alabama's most-experienced defensive backs. As a senior, Carter appeared in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide, registering 43 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss.

Carter also accounted for one interception and one forced fumble.