SI All-American: Top Uncommitted Basketball Recruits

As signing day approaches for some top-ranked recruits around the country, some very notable names in basketball still have yet to commit to their college program.

SI’s director of basketball recruiting Jason Jordan gives his list of top players who have yet to sign on the dotted line.

One name that Alabama fans are watching is Makur Maker a mobile center at Pacific Academy (Irvine, Calif.), who is also considering USC and Oregon.

Wrote Jordan: "At 6-foot-11, Maker is super skilled with great footwork and mobility on both ends of the floor. His efficient perimeter shot makes him a tough out for most bigs and his motor translates into domination on the glass. Maker was deemed eligible for the NBA draft and is expected to apply for early entry."

Crimson Tide fans also need to keep an eye on guard Jalen Green of Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., who was the SI All-American Player of the Year, and forward Greg Brown from Vandegrift in Austin, Texas. Both have Auburn on their short lists.

The 6-foot-5 Green is a walking human highlight reel. He's also considering playing professionally overseas for a year as opposed to going to college.

At 6-foot-8, Brown is known of his ability to finish, making him a human highlight reel as well, but in a different way.

Of note, both SI All-American first-team selections are also considering Memphis.

As for signing day, due to the coronavirus pandemic all National Letter of Intent (NLI) signings are suspended through April 15 for Division I sports. The Division 1 basketball regular signing period, originally scheduled between April 15-May 20 has been extended until August 1.