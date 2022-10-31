Since 2007, Alabama vs. LSU Has Been College Football's Best Matchup: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to visit LSU.

This is ...

Take 1

For a while there, you had to admit that LSU fans had a point.

Who would want to see the coach that raised up your program to the highest level leave and then come back and do the same with a rival?

Of course LSU fans were upset that Nick Saban was back in the SEC West, and guiding the Alabama Crimson Tide no less.

But in the end it only fueled the rivalry between the schools, and took it took a place that really nobody else could match.

Since 2007, the game dubbed by some as "The Saban Bowl" has consistently been college football's best matchup. Granted, it may not have had the same status as some of the name showdowns, and yes, the Iron Bowl has had some absolutely amazing games during the same span, however Alabama vs. LSU has been the pinnacle for pure college football excellence.

Consider the following:

• These are two of the three programs that have won more than one national championship during the last 15 years (the other being Clemson).

• They've played for a national championship.

• They've also twice squared off in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup during the regular season. Six times they've met with both teams ranked in the top five.

• For years LSU had the most players in the NFL, a trend started by you-know-who. Now it's Alabama.

But the emotions behind the games have been just as important.

Remember, the two seasons before Saban arrived at LSU, the Tigers finished 7-15. He quickly turned it around, compiling a 48-16 record with two Southeastern Conference championships and the 2003 national title. Amazingly, he was only there for four years, but previously the program had only enjoyed one national and six SEC titles since 1933.

In 2007, LSU fans arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium early sporting purple-and-gold houndstooth hats, which only reinforced the idea to most people in Tuscaloosa that Tigers fans were pretty much crazy. LSU, with 17 of the 22 offensive and defensive starters having been recruited by Saban, came from behind to win 41-34 and went on to win the national championship under "The Mad Hatter" Les Miles.

That did not placate the Tigers faithful, though, and when Saban returned in 2008 for his first trip to Baton Rouge with the Crimson Tide, it went a little mental. Part of the buildup included the burning of an effigy.

Thanks in part to three interceptions by safety Rashad Johnson, Alabama went home with an overtime win.

The Crimson Tide did the same in 2014 in dramatic fashion.

After a T.J. Yeldon fumble gave LSU the ball on the Alabama 6 with the score tied at 10 and 1:13 left, Tiger Stadium made an announcement asking fans to please not rush the field. However, aided by a penalty nullifying what would have been a touchdown, the Crimson Tide defense held and yielded just a field goal.

After struggling all game, Blake Sims drove Alabama 55 yards in the final 50 seconds of regulation for a tying field goal, and then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DeAndrew White for the game-winning touchdown.

Of course the 2012 game was decided by Yeldon taking an AJ McCarron screen pass 28-yards for a winning touchdown in the final minute.

In 2011, LSU won the "Game of the Century," 9-6 in overtime at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

But the Tigers haven't beaten Alabama at home since 2010.

We doubt there will be repeat with the fire this week, but do expect Tiger Stadium to fully embrace everything else, especially since Saban and Brian Kelly did once meet in a national championship game.

That's where the Alabama-LSU really excels.

Seeing something like Julio Jones against Patrick Peterson feels normal when they play. Or Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa (who was 21-of-40 for 418 yards and four touchdowns with an interception and a fumble just 20 days off ankle surgery).

Or Ed Orgeron providing locker room wallpaper for the next decade with "This is our house from now on at Bryant-Denny Stadium, along with the postgame rant that was even more over the top.

Ok, scratch that. Nothing about Orgeron seemed normal.

Two years ago, when Alabama last visited LSU, the Crimson Tide dismantled the home team. Louisiana product DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Mac Jones threw for 385 yards and four scores, and Najee Harris ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-17 shellacking.

It was also before a sparse crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless of the outcome on Saturday, this will be a very different setting.

The Crimson Tide's going back to Death Valley, where Miles once famously called "the place where opponents' dreams come to die.”

The Saban Bowl

Nov. 3, 2007: Tuscaloosa, No. 3 LSU 41 No. 17 Alabama 34

Nov. 8, 2008: Baton Rouge, No. 1 Alabama 27 No. 15 LSU 21 Alabama OT

Nov. 7, 2009: Tuscaloosa, No. 3 Alabama 24 No. 9 LSU 15

Nov. 6, 2010: Baton Rouge, No. 5 LSU 24 No. 10 Alabama 21

Nov. 5, 2011: Tuscaloosa, No. 1 LSU 9 No. 2 Alabama 6 OT

Jan. 9, 2012: New Orleans, No. 2 Alabama 21 No. 1 LSU 0

Nov. 3, 2012: Baton Rouge, No. 1 Alabama 21 No. 5 LSU 17

Nov. 9, 2013: Tuscaloosa, No. 1 Alabama 38 No. 10 LSU 17

Nov. 8, 2014: Baton Rouge, No. 5 Alabama 20 No. 16 LSU 13 OT

Nov. 7, 2015: Tuscaloosa, No. 4 Alabama 30 No. 2 LSU 16

Nov. 5, 2016: Baton Rouge, No. 1 Alabama 10 No. 13 LSU 0

Nov. 4, 2017: Tuscaloosa, No. 2 Alabama 24 No. 19 LSU 10

Nov. 3, 2018: Baton Rouge, No. 1 Alabama 29 No. 3 LSU 0

Nov. 9, 2019: Tuscaloosa, No. 2 LSU 46 No. 3 Alabama 41

Dec. 5, 2020: Baton Rouge, No. 1 Alabama 55 LSU 10

Nov. 6, 2021: Tuscaloosa, No. 3 Alabama 20 LSU 14

