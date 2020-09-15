DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle Praise Young Alabama Receivers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As anticipated, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle heading into the 2020 season.

But what about the young guys?

In a press conference via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon, Waddle was quick to recognize the talent that the young freshmen receivers have been putting on display during fall camp.

“I think all three of the young receivers that came in have been really challenged, and they accepted the challenge really well," Waddle said. "So I think they’re doing real good, all of them. They’re learning real fast, and they’re going to be real good.”

Aside from Smith and Waddle, the Crimson Tide have a solid group of young wideouts, including sophomore John Metchie III, redshirt-sophomore Slade Bolden and freshmen Thaiu Jones-Bell, Javon Baker and Traeshon Holden.

Metchie saw action in all 13 of Alabama's games last season, accounting for four receptions for 23 yards. With NFL talent on the roster last season in Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III combined with DeVonta Smith, Metchie was forced to take a back seat in terms of targets but is expected to play a much larger role on the offense this season.

Bolden also played in all 13 of Alabama's games last season but had an even smaller role than Metchie, registering just two receptions for 34 yards along with four rushing attempts for 10 yards.

According to Smith, Bolden's greatest growth this offseason has been developing his confidence in his game.

“Just how confident Slade is," Smith said. "Slade goes out there every day knowing that he can play inside, outside, just doing everything he can. Just the way that he handles himself. He goes out there very confident and comes out to work every day.”

With the departure of Jeudy and Ruggs, Smith and Waddle now have some pretty big shoes to fill. That being said, both wideouts feel that they are up to the challenge and have the stats to prove that they can be effective given the chance.

With the top two wide receivers set, the door now opens for the freshmen as well as the two sophomore to take on the roles that were filled by Smith and Waddle last season.

Alabama coach Nick Saban previously stated in a press conference that he himself is also pleased at the work that the young receivers have put into developing throughout fall camp, particularly Baker.

"[...] These freshmen — Javon Baker has shown promise," Saban said. "I think they all have; I just think they need to develop consistency in A) knowing what to do, and B) going out there and playing with confidence. So far, Baker's had the most continuity. He's missed the least amount of practices, he's been out there the most, he's a very competitive guy. So he's done a good job so far. So I'm pleased with that entire core.

"The whole group, I think, is showing some marked improvement from last year, and they all need to continue to grow and develop, but I'm pleased with the group."

Despite the departure of several key weapons on offense and at the wide receiver position, the Crimson Tide appears to be set to once again set the standard at the position this fall.