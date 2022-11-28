How To Watch Alabama Soccer vs UCLA at the College Cup

Alabama soccer is in the Final Four.

Coach Wes Hart and the Crimson Tide will head to Cary, North Carolina to compete in the College Cup, for an opportunity to win the 2022 NCAA Championship in women's soccer.

Alabama came into the tournament as the 1-seed from its region, beginning its run with a 9-0 victory against Jackson State. The second round match against Portland saw two penalty kicks in quick succession, but a Felicia Knox corner kick bounced off a Pilot defender for what would be the deciding goal for a 2-1 victory.

In the third round, Alabama faced UC Irvine in a match that saw all four of the game's goals in the second half. Knox was able to score directly off a corner kick, which was quickly followed by a volley from Ashlynn Serepca to give Alabama a 2-0 lead. Irvine was able to score a goal late, but a penalty kick from Knox was the dagger for a 3-1 victory.

In the Sweet 16, Alabama had its toughest opponent yet as it took on the Duke Blue Devils. It was 0-0 all the way until the 67th minute, but by the 79th minute, the score was 2-2 going into overtime. In the first overtime period, however, Reyna Reyes was able to score a game-winner to push Alabama to the Final Four.

On Friday, Alabama will take on another 1-seed, the UCLA Bruins.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama vs. UCLA

When: 7:30 CT Friday

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina.

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Last time out, Alabama: Alabama (23-2-1) won its 20th straight home game in what was arguably one of the more exciting contests over the stretch. The Tide's Reyna Reyes scored what would end up being the game-winner just under eight minutes into the first overtime as Alabama was able to keep the Blue Devils (15-5-3) off the scoreboard for the remainder of overtime to result in the victory.

The victory secured the program's first-ever trip to the College Cup.

Last time out, UCLA: No. 1 seed UCLA secured its spot in next week's NCAA College Cup in Cary, N.C. after a 2-1 overtime victory over No. 3 seed Virginia in the NCAA Quarterfinals. Freshman Sofia Cook scored the game-winner in the first overtime to cement UCLA's 12th College Cup appearance and third in the last six years.