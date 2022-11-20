Alabama Defeats UC Irvine 3-1; Advances to Elite Eight

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Felicia Knox was the star of Sunday’s game as Alabama defeated UC Irvine 3-1 in the third round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament.

Knox finished with two goals, including one directly from a corner kick.

Ashlynn Serepca scored the other goal for Alabama, and Kat Rogers earned an assist. Suus de Bakker scored the long goal for UC Irvine and Amber Huff was credited with the assist.

With its spot in the next round secured, the Crimson Tide it find out its opponent later as Duke and South Carolina will compete at 5 p.m CT in North Carolina. The winner of that match will travel to Tuscaloosa for a Friday night contest to determine which team makes it to the College Cup.

Final - Alabama 3, UC Irvine 1

Second Half

GOAL: Felicia Knox converts the penalty kick. Alabama 3, UC Irvine 1

Knox gets fouled inside the box; penalty kick for Alabama

Sydey Japic comes in for Gianna Paul

Sasha Pickard called for the foul, and had some strong words for the referee

Kat Rogers comes in for Riley Tanner

Riley Tanner called for a foul

Knox returns, replacing Aislin Streicek

Riley Tanner is booked a yellow card

Shot saved by Hinojosa

Corner kick Alabama

Parker returns to the field, replacing Sydney Vincens

Serepca comes in for Knox

Macy Clem's shot sails over the goal

Irvine's Suus de Bakker gets a yellow card

Syndey Vincens and Aislin Streicek come in for Parker and Rogers. Corner kick Alabama.

Gianna Paul comes in for Ashlynn Serepca

GOAL: Suus de Bakker scores of the corner. Alabama 2, UC Irvine 1

Reyes clears the ball past the goal line, corner kick Irvine

The Tide scoring chance is halted by an offside call

Another corner kick for Alabama

Serepca draws a foul, free kick Alabama

GOAL: Ashlynn Serepca gathers the ball in front of the net and buries the shot. Alabama 2, UC Irvine 0

Irvine's Hinojosa saves a shot from Knox, corner kick Alabama

Knox splits two defenders then draws a foul outside the box

UC Irvine's Destinee Manzo gets a yellow card

GOAL: Felicia Knox was able to bend the corner kick into the net. Alabama 1, UC Irvine 0

Alabama gets another corner kick

Pickard's shot from 40 yards out lands on top of the net

Shot was saved by McKinley Crone

Kick was deflected out, corner kick Alabama

Knox draws a foul against Irvine, giving the Tide a free kick

A foul in front of Irvine's goal gives the ball back to the Anteaters

A foul gives Alabama a free kick early in the second half

First Half - Alabama 0, UC Irvine 0

The ball bounces just over McKinley Crone's glove, but also over the net

Corner kick for Irvine

Allie Berk and Syndey Japic come in for Riley Mattingly Parker and Macy Clem

Marianna Annest comes in for Riley Tanner

Felicia Knox draws a foul against Irvine

Aislin Streicek comes in for Ashlynn Serepca

Gianna Paul gets caught offside

Parker's shot sails over the over the goal. Goal kick Irvine

A push gives Alabama a free kick at midfield

Gianna Paul comes in for Kat Rogers

Irvine clears the ball off the corner

The Tide earn another corner

Alabama gets its first corner kick of the match

Reyes' shot in the box bounces off the left post. Goal kick Irvine

Ashlynn Serepca gets called for the foul

Pregame

Referee - Amin Hadzic

Assistant Referee - Sam Bilbo

Assistant Referee - Austin Holt

Alternate Official - Nicole Steiner