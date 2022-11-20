Skip to main content

Alabama Defeats UC Irvine 3-1; Advances to Elite Eight

Alabama will take on either Duke or South Carolina in its next match.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Felicia Knox was the star of Sunday’s game as Alabama defeated UC Irvine 3-1 in the third round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament. 

Knox finished with two goals, including one directly from a corner kick. 

Ashlynn Serepca scored the other goal for Alabama, and Kat Rogers earned an assist. Suus de Bakker scored the long goal for UC Irvine and Amber Huff was credited with the assist.

With its spot in the next round secured, the Crimson Tide it find out its opponent later as Duke and South Carolina will compete at 5 p.m CT in North Carolina. The winner of that match will travel to Tuscaloosa for a Friday night contest to determine which team makes it to the College Cup.

Final - Alabama 3, UC Irvine 1

Second Half

NCAA Tourney Round 3 FINAL
  • GOAL: Felicia Knox converts the penalty kick. Alabama 3, UC Irvine 1
  • Knox gets fouled inside the box; penalty kick for Alabama
  • Sydey Japic comes in for Gianna Paul
  • Sasha Pickard called for the foul, and had some strong words for the referee
  • Kat Rogers comes in for Riley Tanner
  • Riley Tanner called for a foul
  • Knox returns, replacing Aislin Streicek
  • Riley Tanner is booked a yellow card
  • Shot saved by Hinojosa
  • Corner kick Alabama
  • Parker returns to the field, replacing Sydney Vincens
  • Serepca comes in for Knox
  • Macy Clem's shot sails over the goal
  • Irvine's Suus de Bakker gets a yellow card
  • Syndey Vincens and Aislin Streicek come in for Parker and Rogers. Corner kick Alabama.
  • Gianna Paul comes in for Ashlynn Serepca
  • GOAL: Suus de Bakker scores of the corner. Alabama 2, UC Irvine 1
  • Reyes clears the ball past the goal line, corner kick Irvine
  • The Tide scoring chance is halted by an offside call
  • Another corner kick for Alabama
  • Serepca draws a foul, free kick Alabama
  • GOAL: Ashlynn Serepca gathers the ball in front of the net and buries the shot. Alabama 2, UC Irvine 0
  • Irvine's Hinojosa saves a shot from Knox, corner kick Alabama
  • Knox splits two defenders then draws a foul outside the box
  • UC Irvine's Destinee Manzo gets a yellow card
  • GOAL: Felicia Knox was able to bend the corner kick into the net. Alabama 1, UC Irvine 0
  • Alabama gets another corner kick
  • Pickard's shot from 40 yards out lands on top of the net
  • Shot was saved by McKinley Crone
  • Kick was deflected out, corner kick Alabama
  • Knox draws a foul against Irvine, giving the Tide a free kick
  • A foul in front of Irvine's goal gives the ball back to the Anteaters
  • A foul gives Alabama a free kick early in the second half

First Half - Alabama 0, UC Irvine 0

NCAA Tourney Round 3 First Half
  • The ball bounces just over McKinley Crone's glove, but also over the net
  • Corner kick for Irvine
  • Allie Berk and Syndey Japic come in for Riley Mattingly Parker and Macy Clem
  • Marianna Annest comes in for Riley Tanner
  • Felicia Knox draws a foul against Irvine
  • Aislin Streicek comes in for Ashlynn Serepca
  • Gianna Paul gets caught offside
  • Parker's shot sails over the over the goal. Goal kick Irvine
  • A push gives Alabama a free kick at midfield
  • Gianna Paul comes in for Kat Rogers
  • Irvine clears the ball off the corner
  • The Tide earn another corner
  • Alabama gets its first corner kick of the match
  • Reyes' shot in the box bounces off the left post. Goal kick Irvine
  • Ashlynn Serepca gets called for the foul

Pregame

Referee - Amin Hadzic

Assistant Referee - Sam Bilbo

Assistant Referee - Austin Holt

Alternate Official - Nicole Steiner

112022_WSO_PickardSa_UCIrvine_KM0113
