Soccer Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Duke

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It isn't a stretch to call this the biggest game in Alabama soccer history to date.

Coach Wes Hart and his team are in the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, and will have the chance to advance to the College Cup for the first time ever. To do so, however, Alabama will have to defeat the 2-seed in the region, the Duke Blue Devils.

Both programs play an aggressive style, complemented by the play of the forwards. For Alabama, Riley Mattingly Parker has a chance to further put her name in the record books as her 17 goals and 41 points are both program records for a single season. For Duke, sophomore Michelle Cooper holds the program record with 45 points, and her 17 goals currently rank second.

Expect a lot of offense in this game as both teams average at least two goals per game. Alabama also ranks 5th in the nation with 20.08 shots per game.

First Overtime

Rader's shot is blocked by Crone over the crossbar. Corner kick Duke

Gianna Paul is on the field to begin overtime

End of Regulation - Alabama 2, Duke 2

Second Half

14th corner kick for Alabama ends in a Duke goal kick

Alabama gets its 13th corner kick of the game

Yellow card given to Duke's Elle Piper

Corner kick Alabama. Gianna Paul gets a yellow card

Riley Tanner returns for Kat Rogers

GOAL: Michelle Cooper scores her second goal of the game. Alabama 2, Duke 2

Serepca's shot in front of the goal sails over the crossbar. Goal kick Duke

Corner kick Alabama

GOAL: Michelle Cooper puts the ball in the bottom left corner. Alabama 2, Duke 1

Serepca is rewarded with a breather as Knox returns to the field.

GOAL: Ashlynn Serepca heads in a cross from Riley Tanner at the 72nd minute. Alabama 2, Duke 0

Cross into the box goes long for Duke. Rogers returns for Felicia Knox as Alabama prepares for a goal kick.

GOAL: Gianna Paul scores off of a deflection in the 68th minute. Alabama 1, Duke 0

Alabama earns its ninth and 10th corners of the game

Goal kick Duke

A Duke deflection leads to another corner from the opposite side

Corner kick Alabama

Gianna Paul comes in for Kat Rogers

Parker's shot deflected, then saved, by Duke's Ruthie Jones

Clock stopped to briefly attend to a Duke player

Alabama earns another corner

Parker's shot is wide of the net. Goal kick Duke

Alabama earns a corner kick

Duke called for offside

Duke's shot is right of the post. Goal kick Alabama

Alabama earns its first corner of the second half

First Half - Alabama 0, Duke 0

Syndey Vincens comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker

Crone saves a strike from Duke's Kat Rader

Shot by Duke's Devin Lynch sails wide. Goal kick Alabama

Marianna Annest comes in for Kat Rogers

Cross is saved by Jones

Alabama earns another corner kick

Duke earns its first corner kick of the game

Clem's header goes out of bounds

Aislin Streicek comes in for Riley Tanner as Alabama earns a corner kick

Rogers' shot sails over the net

Sasha Pickard gets a yellow card

Paul's break is stopped by Jones after Paul tried to dribble past her

Gianna Paul comes in for Ashlynn Serepca

Crone corrals the ball after it bounces around in the box

Alabama almost scored, but the ball was saved after bouncing around the box by Jones

Duke's Delaney Graham earns a yellow card after tackling Riley Tanner on a break

Clock stops as Duke's Michelle Cooper is slow to get up

Duke's first shot is saved by McKinley Crone, cleared by Rogers

Ashlynn Serepca's shot is saved by Jones

Clock stops after some confusion on possession. After it was cleared, free kick Alabama

Felicia Knox's header is wide of the goalpost

The Blue Devil's first scoring opportunity was cleared by the Alabama defense

Duke's Sophie Jones earns a yellow card

Kat Rogers' shot on goal was saved by Jones

Macy Clem's cross into the box is saved by Duke's Ruthie Jones

Alabama earns its first corner of the game

Alabama comes out noticeably aggressive against the Blue Devils

Pregame

Two starters and several reserves took a knee during the national anthem

Both teams reach midfield as the starters get prepared to be introduced

Alabama has returned to the field in full uniform with about 12 minutes until kickoff

Alabama has exited the field and returned to the locker room after completing its initial warm up

Both teams are warming up on their respective halves of the field.

Officials for the game:

Referee - Alyssa Nichols

Assistant Referee - Jarred Moasher

Assistant Referee - Kevin Huet

Alternate Official - Laith Dahhan