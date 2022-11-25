Soccer Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Duke
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It isn't a stretch to call this the biggest game in Alabama soccer history to date.
Coach Wes Hart and his team are in the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, and will have the chance to advance to the College Cup for the first time ever. To do so, however, Alabama will have to defeat the 2-seed in the region, the Duke Blue Devils.
Both programs play an aggressive style, complemented by the play of the forwards. For Alabama, Riley Mattingly Parker has a chance to further put her name in the record books as her 17 goals and 41 points are both program records for a single season. For Duke, sophomore Michelle Cooper holds the program record with 45 points, and her 17 goals currently rank second.
Expect a lot of offense in this game as both teams average at least two goals per game. Alabama also ranks 5th in the nation with 20.08 shots per game.
First Overtime
- Rader's shot is blocked by Crone over the crossbar. Corner kick Duke
- Gianna Paul is on the field to begin overtime
End of Regulation - Alabama 2, Duke 2
Second Half
- 14th corner kick for Alabama ends in a Duke goal kick
- Alabama gets its 13th corner kick of the game
- Yellow card given to Duke's Elle Piper
- Corner kick Alabama. Gianna Paul gets a yellow card
- Riley Tanner returns for Kat Rogers
- GOAL: Michelle Cooper scores her second goal of the game. Alabama 2, Duke 2
- Serepca's shot in front of the goal sails over the crossbar. Goal kick Duke
- Corner kick Alabama
- GOAL: Michelle Cooper puts the ball in the bottom left corner. Alabama 2, Duke 1
- Serepca is rewarded with a breather as Knox returns to the field.
- GOAL: Ashlynn Serepca heads in a cross from Riley Tanner at the 72nd minute. Alabama 2, Duke 0
- Cross into the box goes long for Duke. Rogers returns for Felicia Knox as Alabama prepares for a goal kick.
- GOAL: Gianna Paul scores off of a deflection in the 68th minute. Alabama 1, Duke 0
- Alabama earns its ninth and 10th corners of the game
- Goal kick Duke
- A Duke deflection leads to another corner from the opposite side
- Corner kick Alabama
- Gianna Paul comes in for Kat Rogers
- Parker's shot deflected, then saved, by Duke's Ruthie Jones
- Clock stopped to briefly attend to a Duke player
- Alabama earns another corner
- Parker's shot is wide of the net. Goal kick Duke
- Alabama earns a corner kick
- Duke called for offside
- Duke's shot is right of the post. Goal kick Alabama
- Alabama earns its first corner of the second half
First Half - Alabama 0, Duke 0
- Syndey Vincens comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker
- Crone saves a strike from Duke's Kat Rader
- Shot by Duke's Devin Lynch sails wide. Goal kick Alabama
- Marianna Annest comes in for Kat Rogers
- Cross is saved by Jones
- Alabama earns another corner kick
- Duke earns its first corner kick of the game
- Clem's header goes out of bounds
- Aislin Streicek comes in for Riley Tanner as Alabama earns a corner kick
- Rogers' shot sails over the net
- Sasha Pickard gets a yellow card
- Paul's break is stopped by Jones after Paul tried to dribble past her
- Gianna Paul comes in for Ashlynn Serepca
- Crone corrals the ball after it bounces around in the box
- Alabama almost scored, but the ball was saved after bouncing around the box by Jones
- Duke's Delaney Graham earns a yellow card after tackling Riley Tanner on a break
- Clock stops as Duke's Michelle Cooper is slow to get up
- Duke's first shot is saved by McKinley Crone, cleared by Rogers
- Ashlynn Serepca's shot is saved by Jones
- Clock stops after some confusion on possession. After it was cleared, free kick Alabama
- Felicia Knox's header is wide of the goalpost
- The Blue Devil's first scoring opportunity was cleared by the Alabama defense
- Duke's Sophie Jones earns a yellow card
- Kat Rogers' shot on goal was saved by Jones
- Macy Clem's cross into the box is saved by Duke's Ruthie Jones
- Alabama earns its first corner of the game
- Alabama comes out noticeably aggressive against the Blue Devils
Pregame
- Two starters and several reserves took a knee during the national anthem
- Both teams reach midfield as the starters get prepared to be introduced
- Alabama has returned to the field in full uniform with about 12 minutes until kickoff
- Alabama has exited the field and returned to the locker room after completing its initial warm up
- Both teams are warming up on their respective halves of the field.
Officials for the game:
Referee - Alyssa Nichols
Assistant Referee - Jarred Moasher
Assistant Referee - Kevin Huet
Alternate Official - Laith Dahhan