Soccer Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama vs. Florida

The Tide look to defeat the Gators in their last home game during the regular season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Alabama Crimson Tide Soccer team will take on the Florida Gators in the Tide's final home game of the regular season. Alabama, ranked No. 3 in the country and tops in the SEC, comes in with a 15-1-1 record and an 11-game winning streak, while the Gators are 2-12-1 and sit at a conference-worst 0-5-1.

With Tennessee losing to South Carolina 6-1, Alabama sits alone with 15 points and in prime position to enter the SEC Tournament as the top seed. The Tide are also in good position to host a game for the NCAA Tournament.

Felicia Knox leads the entire NCAA with 15 assists, while Riley Mattingly Parker is tied for first in the SEC with 12 goals. Parker also leads the SEC with 28 points on the season.

Fun fact: The last time the Crimson Tide have beaten Florida was almost 10 years to the day: a 1-0 victory on October 19, 2012

Keep refreshing the screen for live updates throughout the game

(Most recent at the top)

First Half

Pregame

Starting lineup for Alabama:

This game also serves as Senior night for Alabama:

