Soccer Live Updates: No. 5 Alabama at Georgia

First Half

Gianna Paul enters the game off the bench

GOAL: Riley Tanner scores the goal from outside the box and into the upper corner of the net (25:48) Alabama 1, Georgia 0.

Alabama has its first pair of corner kicks at the 26-minute mark

Free Kick at the top of the box for Alabama

Reyna Reyes misses wide for her first shot nine minutes into the game

Georgia gets the first corner kick of the game less than three minutes in

Alabama will start with a 4-4-2 formation, as will Georgia

Preview

The Alabama women's soccer team is on a historic run, having not lost a game since August 21st and riding a six-match winning streak. The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 5 in the nation, and the only SEC team with double-digit wins with a 10-1-1 record.

A lot of the success can be attributed to the play of Riley Mattingly Parker, who is second in the SEC with nine goals and 19 total points, and Felicia Knox who leads the conference with 11 assists.

The defense has also been strong, as the Tide have pitched seven shutouts, led by McKinley Crone's 31 saves, tied for 5th in the SEC, and a stout defense that halts opposing offenses.

The Tide originally were supposed to play Georgia on Friday, but concerns about Hurricane Ian forced the game to be moved up. The Bulldogs come in with a 8-3-0 record overall, and 2-1-0 during conference play.

How to Watch W. 5 Alabama at Georgia

Who: Alabama at Georgia

When: 5 p.m., Thursday

Where: Turner Soccer Complex, Athens, Georgia

TV: SEC Network+