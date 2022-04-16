Solid Pitching Performances Lead No. 24 Alabama Baseball to 6-3 Win at No. 1 Tennessee

After starting Garrett McMillan gave up two runs in the top of the first, the Crimson Tide roared back with five runs in three innings to coast to the victory.

No. 24 Alabama baseball picked up its biggest win of the season thus far on Friday night, taking care of business on the road at No. 1 Tennessee by a score of 6-3.

Heading into the game, the Volunteers had recorded a 12-0 record in SEC play — a historic feat as they are the only team in history to do so. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide had won nine of its last 10 games, riding a seven-game winning streak that was increased to eight on Friday evening.

Tennessee jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first courtesy of an RBI-triple by center fielder Drew Gilbert and an RBI-single by third baseman Trey Lipscomb, both with two outs. However, the Volunteers would have to wait awhile before it added any more runs to the scoreboard.

In the top of the second, Alabama designated hitter Owen Diodati hit a solo home run to left field, cutting Tennessee's lead in half. In the top of the third, it was shortstop Jim Jarvis' turn, crushing another solo home run to right field to tie the game.

In the top of the fourth, it was Diodati again as the junior hit his second solo home run of the night to give the Crimson Tide a 3-2 lead. After center fielder Andrew Pinckney singled through the left side and second baseman Bryce Eblin was walked, catcher Dominic Tamez reached on a fielder's choice to the shortstop, and a fielding error gave Pinckney time to advance home to score a run.

That same inning with one out, first baseman Drew Williamson flied out to center field, with Eblin tagging home for Alabama's fifth run of the night.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tennessee hit a solo home run of its own by second baseman Jorel Ortega.

All three of Tennessee's runs came with Alabama starting pitcher Garrett McMillan on the mound. However, those three runs would be the only ones scored by the Volunteers in the game. In five and one-third innings pitched, McMillan surrendered three runs off of seven hits, walked four batters and struck out five.

After McMillan's exit in the bottom of the sixth, Hunter Hoopes came in to relieve him. Hoopes pitched one and two-thirds innings before he was replaced by Brock Guffey. Guffey pitched two outs before closer Dylan Ray took center stage and finished off the game.

In total, the three Crimson Tide relievers combined for no runs off of two hits, walked just one batter and struck out three over the course of three and two-thirds innings.

In the top of the ninth, Tamez doubled off of the wall in right-center field. After a groundout by Jarvis advanced him to third, a triple by Williamson gave the Crimson Tide an insurance run, increasing the lead to 6-3.

After giving up an infield single to start the bottom of the ninth, Ray retired the next three batters in a row to end the game and give the Crimson Tide the 6-3 victory.

McMillan (4-2) was credited with the win for Alabama for his work, while Ray (4) picked up the save. Tennessee starter Chase Burns (6-1) was saddled with his first loss of the season.

With the win, Alabama moves to 23-12 on the season and is now 8-5 in SEC play. Tennessee falls to 31-3 on the year, and the Volunteers' SEC record is now 12-1. Up next, Alabama and Tennessee will play once again in Game 2 of the series on Saturday (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

Alabama Stats

Tennessee Stats