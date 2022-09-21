Sports Illustrated: Changes Proposed to College Football Calendar

Sports Illustrated is reporting that a proposed new college football calendar would start the season earlier and change recruiting guidelines.

Per Ross Dellenger, the potential changes include allowing coaches to visit with high school juniors off campus and shift back the early signing date a week.

The changes are in response to two major shifts in the sport the expanding College Football Playoff, and the new transfer rules that designate two time periods for the transfer portal, the 45-day fall window starting Dec. 5, and the 15-day spring window beginning May 1.

The draft by the 10 FBS conferences, is circulating around athletic departments and is not a formal proposal yet in the NCAA legislative approvals process.

It includes a provision that teams would no longer have to get permission to play in Week 0, moving up the start of the season and allowing for an extra bye week. On the other end, bowl games could start the second Saturday in December, proving an extra week to schedule both bowl and playoff games.

The move to turn Week 0 into Week 1 is a key discussion point among conference commissioners who are attempting to solidify details on an expanded College Football Playoff, something SI reported in a story two weeks ago.

As for other recruiting changes being proposed:

The addition of a 48-hour dead period preceding the fall transfer portal, scheduled this year for Nov. 27 and 28. The intent of the dead period is to allow coaching staffs to meet with their current players before the portal opens.

Moving the start of the early-signing period back five days to the third Monday in December. The first day of the early-season is slated for Dec. 19 this year and Dec. 18 in 2023.

Prohibiting coaches visiting transfers on campus of the player’s current school or at a residence where other members of the transfer’s current team reside.

The addition of a recruiting dead period during the Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 to 31 of next year.

The approval process starts with a recommendation from the working group to the NCAA Football Oversight Committee. Oversight would then recommend the changes to the NCAA DI Council for adoption.

To see the full story: Proposed New CFB Calendar Calls to Move Season Earlier, Alter Recruiting Guidelines