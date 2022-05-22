Stanford Snaps Alabama Softball's Supers Streak, Crimson Tide Eliminated in Regionals

Alabama's season comes to an end at the hands of Stanford in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With its back against the wall in game one against Stanford, Alabama softball pulled through with a win to force a winner take all game at Rhoads Stadium.

However, the Crimson Tide was not able to carry that momentum over into the next game against the Cardinal, and a slumping offense that flashed some potential Saturday night and Sunday morning, once again slipped back into oblivion.

Stanford bounced back Sunday afternoon to beat No. 6 Alabama 6-0, ending Alabama's season and snapping one of the most impressive streaks in college softball. For the first time since Super Regionals were implemented in 2005, the Crimson Tide will not be represented.

Alabama got the leadoff runner on in four different innings, but did not ever score. The Crimson Tide only had two hits in the game until Jenna Lord and Abby Doerr singled in the seventh.

With Montana Fouts in the circle for the second straight game and fifth time this weekend, the offense provided Fouts no run support for the third time in her last four starts. On the weekend, Fouts threw 406 pitches over 23.1 innings.

The Cardinal could not get anything going against Fouts for 12 straight innings on Sunday between the two games. Stanford finally broke through in the top of the sixth on an RBI-double from Aly Kaneshiro to make it 2-0.

Things started to unravel further in the seventh when Stanford opened the inning with back to back hits. An intentional walk loaded the bases, and a single up the middle from Sydnee Huff cleared the bases after a throwing error pushed the Stanford lead to 5-0. Alex Salter came in to relive Fouts and gave up the final run to make it 6-0.

Alabama finishes the season at 44-13 and will miss the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2018.

