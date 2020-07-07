Steve Sarkisian Underwent Successful Heart Surgery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian underwent heart surgery last Thursday following his yearly physical.

“The Alabama football coaching staff participates in an annual executive physical," a statement from Alabama football read. "During Coach Sarkisian’s physical last week, it was determined that he needed a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly before it became an issue. Coach Sarkisian underwent a successful procedure this past Thursday (July 2) in Birmingham. He is back home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Sarkisian is currently in Tuscaloosa preparing for the upcoming 2020 football season.