Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Steve Sarkisian Underwent Successful Heart Surgery

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian underwent heart surgery last Thursday following his yearly physical.

“The Alabama football coaching staff participates in an annual executive physical," a statement from Alabama football read. "During Coach Sarkisian’s physical last week, it was determined that he needed a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly before it became an issue. Coach Sarkisian underwent a successful procedure this past Thursday (July 2) in Birmingham. He is back home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Sarkisian is currently in Tuscaloosa preparing for the upcoming 2020 football season.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Get well soon, coach!

Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

Heart surgeries are always scary. Glad to hear he is recovering!

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Basketball Could Compete for SEC Title as Early as Next Season

Nate Oats' program poised for dynamic season in 2020-2021 that could see themselves on top of the Southeastern Conference standings

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Johnny Musso Attacks Auburn vs. Promised Land (Kenyan Drake)

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Athletics to Utilize Mobile Ticketing for Upcoming Season

Starting in 2020, all fans will be required to present their tickets on a mobile device at their gate of entry

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Basketball Schedules Memphis for Next Three Seasons

Following a charity exhibition in 2020, the pair of programs have a home-and-home scheduled for the following two seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Leads Sports Illustrated Publishers 2020 Preseason All-SEC Teams

Crimson Tide tops all teams with 10 first-team selections, and 12 overall in SI Publishers 2020 Preseason All-SEC teams

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Thoroughbreds

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Bowl Games

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with a look at the Crimson Tide's bowl history

Christopher Walsh

The Crimson Might Have Set Unstoppable Wave In Motion to Halt College Football This Fall

The Best of SI looks at the growing momentum play the college football season in the spring, black football coaches are working together like never before and the surprise team to watch in baseball

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Derrick Thomas

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Derrick Thomas

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alex Tchikou Signs with Alabama Basketball

The 6-11, 210-pound power forward signed his National Letter of Intent just one day after committing to the Crimson Tide

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell