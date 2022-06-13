Tennessee Tech Transfer 3B Ed Johnson Commits to Alabama

The announcement comes just hours after the news broke that Alabama 3B Zane Denton had entered the transfer portal.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Just hours after the new broke that junior third baseman Zane Denton had entered the transfer portal, Alabama baseball might have already found his replacement.

On Monday afternoon, Tennessee Tech third baseman Ed Johnson announced via Instagram that he will be joining head coach Brad Bohannon and the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa next season.

"First off, I would like to thank my coaches and teammates at Tennessee Tech for growing me as a man and baseball player for the last two years," Johnson wrote in his Instagram post. "After careful consideration and many prayers I’m blessed to say that I will be finishing my athletic and academic career at the University of Alabama. RTR!"

Johnson will be Alabama's first transfer addition this offseason.

Johnson spent his freshman season at Auburn back in 2019, where he played a total of six games with one start at third base. In the batter's box, he went 2-for-7. In 2020 for his sophomore season, Johnson didn't record any playing time with the Tigers due to the COVID-shortened season.

Following his sophomore season, Johnson transferred to Tennessee Tech, where he became the Golden Eagles' starting third baseman. In 2021, he recorded 57 hits — including four home runs — along with 44 runs and 28 RBI.

In 2022, Johnson's performances at the plate became even more successful. In total, he batted with a .367 average with 95 hits, 64 runs and 55 RBI. He also smacked 14 home runs in what would be his final season in Cookeville, Tenn..

Johnson hails from Trussville, Ala..

Gallery: Ed Johnson