Skip to main content

Texas A&M Loss Last Season Leaves 'Bad Taste' in Mouths of Alabama Players

The players haven't forgotten how the loss made them feel as they prepare for the Aggies this week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —When Seth Small kicked a last-second field goal to lift the Aggies to a 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide, it snapped several streaks for Texas A&M against Alabama.

It ended the Crimson Tide's streak of over 100 straight wins against unranked opponents and handed Nick Saban his first ever loss against a former assistant. The loss also stopped Alabama's overall winning streak at 19 games dating back to the 2020 Citrus Bowl.

For the Alabama players on the field that day, they haven't forgotten the feeling of that loss when thousands of Texas A&M  flooded the field, including senior safety DeMarcco Hellams. 

"That was a hard fought game," Hellams said during Tuesday's media availability. "We lost it. It left a really bad taste in my mouth and other guys on the roster's mouths. It’s something we definitely remember from last year, and it’s definitely helped our preparation for those guys this year."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Not only was it a big game for the team as a whole, but also personally for outside linebacker Dallas Turner. With Drew Sanders and Christopher Allen out with injuries at the position, it forced Turner into a starting role as a true freshman. 

"When we went to Texas A&M last year, that was my first start as a freshman," Turner said. "So I feel like it was a game that we just had to learn from, and just coincidentally it was my first game as a starter. So it was kind of rough at first, but it was just a learning point for the team, and I feel like we grew from that experience as well."

Even though it might be viewed as revenge game, it's not something the players have been ruminating on leading up to this week. 

"We try to approach each game the same, no game is bigger than any other one," Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said on Monday. "Texas A&M is up next on the schedule, so now we will be talking about this game. And in previous games, we talked about our other opponents. Texas A&M has a really good team, a really good offensive line, good quarterback. It's going to be a great challenge for us."

This story will be updated with video. 

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes towards Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Is Josh Jacobs the Key to the Raiders Success

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

Jahmyr Gibbs Named Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama logo, SEC Baseball Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball to Open 2023 SEC Play at LSU, Finish vs. Ole Miss

By Joey Blackwell
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher stands on the sidelines during the third quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
All Things Bama

Biggest Surprise Teams in the SEC: Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) stiff arms Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) in the third quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Razorbacks, Aggies and Volunteers... Oh My!

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Bearing Arms
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bearing Arms

By Christopher Walsh
labama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Coaching Carousel Could Be Bill O'Brien's Wheel of Fortune: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Joe Schatz