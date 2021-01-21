The 2020 Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year

While in the future our decision in choosing a winner might be more difficult to make, this year the pick was quite easy

It is with great honor that we at Bama Central present our inaugural Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year.

While in the future our decision in choosing a winner might be more difficult to make, this year's pick was quite easy after taking his accolades into account.

This year's winner is DeVonta Smith, senior wide receiver for Alabama football.

In 13 games played this season, Smith totaled 117 receptions for 1,856 receiving yards, an average of 15.86 yards per reception. He also accounted for 23 touchdowns during his senior season and averaged 142.77 receiving yards per game.

On top of being Alabama's third Heisman Trophy winner, Smith also received the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the nation's top receiver. A first-team All-American, Smith was also named the AP Player of the Year, the Walter Camp Player of the Year as well as the winner of the Maxwell Award.

In what was truly an historic season for the Crimson Tide, Smith was its focal point. In the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State, Smith tallied 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns — in the first half. A dislocated finger would prevent Smith from returning, but his name was already in the record books, earning him the title of Offensive Player of the Game.

Congratulations to Smith for winning the first-annual Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year.

Runners-up (in no particular order):

1. Najee Harris (senior running back, football)

2. Herb Jones (senior wing, men's basketball)

3. Mac Jones (redshirt-junior quarterback, football)

4. John Petty, Jr. (senior guard, men's basketball)

Full List of 2020 Honorees

Spring Semester:

Jan. 1-5: Jerry Jeudy

Jan. 6-12: Jasmine Walker

Jan. 13-19: Herb Jones

Jan. 20-26: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Jan. 27-Feb. 2: Zhe Zhou

Feb. 3-9: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Feb. 10-16: Herb Jones

Feb. 17-23: Montana Fouts

Feb. 24-March 1: Javian Davis

March 2-8: K.B. Sides

March 9-15: Tanesha Lucoe

Fall Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith