The 2020 Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year
It is with great honor that we at Bama Central present our inaugural Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year.
While in the future our decision in choosing a winner might be more difficult to make, this year's pick was quite easy after taking his accolades into account.
This year's winner is DeVonta Smith, senior wide receiver for Alabama football.
In 13 games played this season, Smith totaled 117 receptions for 1,856 receiving yards, an average of 15.86 yards per reception. He also accounted for 23 touchdowns during his senior season and averaged 142.77 receiving yards per game.
On top of being Alabama's third Heisman Trophy winner, Smith also received the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the nation's top receiver. A first-team All-American, Smith was also named the AP Player of the Year, the Walter Camp Player of the Year as well as the winner of the Maxwell Award.
In what was truly an historic season for the Crimson Tide, Smith was its focal point. In the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State, Smith tallied 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns — in the first half. A dislocated finger would prevent Smith from returning, but his name was already in the record books, earning him the title of Offensive Player of the Game.
Congratulations to Smith for winning the first-annual Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year.
Runners-up (in no particular order):
1. Najee Harris (senior running back, football)
2. Herb Jones (senior wing, men's basketball)
3. Mac Jones (redshirt-junior quarterback, football)
4. John Petty, Jr. (senior guard, men's basketball)
