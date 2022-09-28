The Drew Sanders Reunion

It's a unique dynamic when college players transfer and face their old team. Tyler Steen was an example of that when them media questioned him about his time at Vanderbilt and if he had any intel to share.

This week, it'll be a defender for the Arkansas Razorbacks who will fill that role as Drew Sanders, who spent his first two years playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, now plays linebacker in Fayetteville.

Nick Saban didn't mince words when he was asked about Drew Sanders earlier this season. The Crimson Tide head coach acknowledges the junior linebacker would likely be a starter this season, but Sanders instead chose to transfer to Arkansas and play for the Razorbacks.

Through four games this season, Sanders leads the SEC with six sacks, and is top-10 with 31 tackles. The thing that makes Sanders such a strong players is his ability to read the defense: he plays with an extraordinary amount patience and range, which allows him to create negative plays for the opposing offense and wreak havoc from sideline to sideline.

Sanders did that while he was at Alabama, but he operated more from an edge rusher position for Saban, instead of the middle linebacker position he plays for Sam Pittman.

"That was probably what we were going to do, but never worked out," Saban said when asked he considered using Sanders in It is what it is. It's good for him that he can play both positions and that he's doing well.”

“Honestly, for me, I don’t think that’s something that I could do,” Will Anderson said when asked if he could make the switch. “I think Drew is naturally probably comfortable there, in my opinion, just watching him play. He’s having very good success at it. See ball, get the ball, run to the ball, take the ball.

“I think that’s where he’s comfortable at. He can also get to the quarterback if you need him to be, but Drew is a very good athlete.”

Of course players remember Sanders beyond his on-field performance; he was in Tuscaloosa for two years before transferring.

“Yeah, just how competitive always was," Bryce Young said reflecting on his memories of Sanders. "He was always really cool off the field. I could have a conversation with him and talk about whatever with. Very fierce competitor. He always wanted to win. He's always going and giving extra practice always working hard. I think just that fierce competitive nature that yet is what makes him so as great of a player as he is.”

Anderson also had positive thoughts about Sanders' time in Tuscaloosa. The two linebackers were actually roommates back in the day, supporting each other through the rigors of Crimson Tide football.

"‘Hey, we’ve got this. Just keep going.’ We motivate each other. To see him doing well at Arkansas, I’m very proud of him," Anderson said.

Sanders is a Razorback now, but after speaking with Andy Hodges, editor of the Arkansas FanNation site "All Hogs," people see how his time at Alabama contributes to his success now. Hodges specifically mentioned how Sanders has shown how "champions practice" by going full speed, and the rest of the defense has adopted the same mentality.

It's plenty of positives regarding Sanders' first two years under Saban, but come Saturday, it won't be time for pleasantries. It'll be about business, a battle between two of the top teams in the country.