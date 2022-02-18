Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Abrams, Davis Carry Alabama Women's Basketball to Upset Win

The Alabama women's basketball team knocked off the No. 12 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, 74-64, in a huge upset victory.

The Alabama women's basketball team likes playing Tennessee.

For the sixth time in the last nine matchups, the Crimson Tide defeated the Lady Volunteers on Wednesday night, 74-64, gaining them their first ranked win of the year.

While the team as a whole played their most complete game of the year, senior guards Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis were the stars of the game.

The two combined for 50 of the team's 74 points with Abrams scoring a game-high 27 points and Davis netting 23. Combined, the duo were 17 for 29 from the field and 10 for 10 from the free throw line. Every time Tennessee made a run, Abrams or Davis were there to score a big bucket and maintain the lead and momentum for the Crimson Tide.

Read More

"We were fortunate enough that our shots were falling," Abrams said. "I know that offensively we've had our ups and downs the past few games, but we've been working on it in practice and I think that's where our confidence comes from."

With the victory, Alabama improves to 13-11 overall and 4-9 in the conference. While the Crimson Tide have had a tough time in conference play, the team will look to try and build upon this momentum and finish the year strong.

The SEC Tournament is only a couple of weeks away and Alabama will look to carry this strong play into the tournament and try and give themselves a chance to secure a berth into the NCAA Tournament.

The Alabama women's next game is on the road against Texas A&M this Sunday night and will be broadcasted on SEC Network at 5 p.m. CT. 

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Blake Byler break down Alabama's upset victory over Tennessee.

The Extra Point: Abrams, Davis Carry Alabama Women's Basketball in Upset Win

Kristy Curry with Team
021722_WBB_WadeWarrenKh_Tennessee_RS6996
021722_WBB_SuttonTa_Tennessee_RS7048
021722_WBB_DavisBr_Tennessee_RS7025
021722_WBB_SuttonTa_Tennessee_RS7029
021722_WBB_MingoYoungJa_Tennessee_RS7017

021722_WBB_AbramsMe_Tennessee_RS7014
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Abrams, Davis Carry Alabama Women's Basketball to Upset Win

By Clay Miller
4 minutes ago
Jim Jarvis, Brad Bohannon
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Season Against Xavier

By Clayton Connick
37 minutes ago
Rhoads Stadium
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs Evansville, Virginia Tech in Easton Bama Bash

By Katie Windham
1 hour ago
Cristobal
Recruiting

How Much of Threats are Miami's Mario Cristobal and Florida's Billy Napier to Alabama in Recruiting?

By Tyler Martin
1 hour ago
Nate Oats signals he wants No. 1
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Embraces Alabama Basketball's Challenging 2022-23 Schedule

By Tony Tsoukalas
3 hours ago
021622_MBB_RojasJa_MSU_0052
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Basketball Looking Primed For Strong Finish to Regular Season

By Tyler Martin
4 hours ago
College Football Playoff logo
All Things Bama

CFP to Continue Four-Team Format for Four More Years

By Joey Blackwell
4 hours ago
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Where Does Brian Robinson Jr. Fit Among Nick Saban's All-Time Best Running Backs?

By Christopher Walsh
7 hours ago