The Extra Point: Abrams, Davis Carry Alabama Women's Basketball to Upset Win

The Alabama women's basketball team likes playing Tennessee.

For the sixth time in the last nine matchups, the Crimson Tide defeated the Lady Volunteers on Wednesday night, 74-64, gaining them their first ranked win of the year.

While the team as a whole played their most complete game of the year, senior guards Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis were the stars of the game.

The two combined for 50 of the team's 74 points with Abrams scoring a game-high 27 points and Davis netting 23. Combined, the duo were 17 for 29 from the field and 10 for 10 from the free throw line. Every time Tennessee made a run, Abrams or Davis were there to score a big bucket and maintain the lead and momentum for the Crimson Tide.

"We were fortunate enough that our shots were falling," Abrams said. "I know that offensively we've had our ups and downs the past few games, but we've been working on it in practice and I think that's where our confidence comes from."

With the victory, Alabama improves to 13-11 overall and 4-9 in the conference. While the Crimson Tide have had a tough time in conference play, the team will look to try and build upon this momentum and finish the year strong.

The SEC Tournament is only a couple of weeks away and Alabama will look to carry this strong play into the tournament and try and give themselves a chance to secure a berth into the NCAA Tournament.

The Alabama women's next game is on the road against Texas A&M this Sunday night and will be broadcasted on SEC Network at 5 p.m. CT.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Blake Byler break down Alabama's upset victory over Tennessee.