The Extra Point: Agiye Hall Commits to Texas

Last years spring game standout will face Alabama in week 2.

The Agiye Hall Saga appears to have come to a conclusion, at least until September 10.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall announced on Twitter that he would be transferring to Texas, to play for former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Hall was the catalyst of considerable drama his freshman season in 2021, with many notable outbursts on Twitter, commenting many times on his number of snaps and overall displeasure with the program.

The drama reached a peak this spring, when Hall's name was removed from the online roster and head coach Nick Saban commented that Hall was no longer with the team. Hall entered the transfer portal a few days later. 

Hall burst onto the scene during Alabama's 2021 A-Day game where he had over 70 yards receiving, including multiple impressive circus catches. 

During Hall's freshman season in 2021, he caught four passes for 72 yards. Half of those catches came in the National Championship Game against Georgia in January, after he was thrust into a larger role due to injuries to John Metchie and Jameson Williams. 

Coming out of high school, Hall was rated as a high 4-star recruit and a consensus top-5 wide receiver in the class of 2021.

At Texas, Hall will be thrown to by former 5-star and No. 1 overall high school prospect Quinn Ewers, and he adds to an already talented wide receiving corps including Xavier Worthy, Kelvontay Dixon, and Jordan Whittington. 

Hall adds to the list of former Alabama players to transfer to Texas to play for Sarkisian, including running back Keilan Robinson and tight end Jahleel Billingsley. 

All eyes will be on Austin, Texas on September 10 this season as Alabama will be on the road to take on Sarkisian, Ewers, Hall and company in a highly-anticipated nonconference matchup that now has an extra wrinkle to it with Hall officially joining the mix. 

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Joey Blackwell discuss Agiye Hall's commitment to Texas.

Agiye Hall
Agiye Hall
Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall, CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl postgame ceremony
Agiye Hall, Alabama spring practice, April 13, 2021
Agiye Hall, Alabama practice, August 24, 2021

