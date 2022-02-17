The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball Ready to Roll

The coaches and players of Alabama baseball are sitting on go for the weekend series with Xavier.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - After a lengthy offseason, Alabama baseball is slated to start the 2022 season. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. on Friday against Xavier, and the program as a whole could not be more excited.

"Me and Owen Diodati were talking about this yesterday as we were leaving the field. The comparison for how excited we are for tomorrow is like when you're a kid waking up on Christmas morning," Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis said. "There's nothing else you want to do besides go down and open presents. I feel like that's how we are right now, just waiting on Santa to come."

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon has gone on record saying this is one of the most talented Crimson Tide teams he has coached, and there are high hopes all around in the clubhouse.

"We're just ready to see another team in another uniform," outfielder William Hamiter said. "Scrimmaging is nice and all, but once you get to take what you have and play against other teams, that's when it really gets fun."

Last season, Alabama got a taste of the NCAA tournament playing in the Ruston Regional. The Crimson Tide was not able to advance, but the experience gained for the Alabama's returning starters has given the team a whole new goal. In 'The Time is Now' by senior pitcher Brock Guffey, the team goal was revealed.

"The one thing I want everyone at Alabama to know is that every single player, coach, manager and staff member is holding each other accountable to be the best they can be every single day. We are "Burning the Ships" this year," Guffey wrote.

That mindset is where Alabama is setting the standard for this season, and it seems as if all parties are on the same page.

"The main thing we've built on a lot in the past year is getting closer as a team," Jarvis said. "There's no more separation between players or a divide between pitchers and position players.

"I think that is going to be our biggest advantage this year, how close we are as a team and how much we can build each other up and build off each other."

Alabama begins with transfer Garrett McMillan on the bump to kick off the three game series, as live action is back in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.