The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball's Offense is Surging

The Crimson Tide scored 26 runs in their three-game series against the Ole Miss Rebels.

It's no secret that this past weekend was a big one for Alabama baseball.

The Crimson Tide swept the No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford making them winners in eight out of their last nine games and vaulting them into a top 25 ranking.

While it was an impressive series all around, the offensive production and firepower from the Alabama lineup was what lifted the Crimson Tide to a series sweep. The Alabama offense scored a total of 26 runs and had 33 hits in the series against a strong Ole Miss pitching staff.

The lineup has consistently improved throughout the season and has come a long way since only scoring one run against the Texas Longhorns in a series at the beginning of the season. The most encouraging part of the recent offensive explosion is that production is coming from everywhere in the lineup and the Crimson Tide are showing just how versatile they can be.

Multiple players stepped up in the Ole Miss series with six different players having at least four hits and that's not including Zane Denton who hit two crucial home runs in the second and third games.

Denton hit a two-run home run in the tenth inning of the second game securing a 12-10 victory for the Crimson Tide and then hit another two-run blast in the final game to put away the Rebels for good in a 7-3 victory.

Along with Denton, William Hamiter has been a huge part of the Crimson Tide's success since his return from injury. Batting third, Hamiter has given the Alabama offense another weapon and provided some protection for Denton as the cleanup hitter.

Overall, the Alabama offense is rolling and will look to continue the momentum as they take on the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville this weekend.

Alabama (21-12) also plays today against Belmont at 3 p.m. CT in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama baseball and their recent offensive success.