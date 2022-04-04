Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball's Series Win Over Texas A&M

The Crimson Tide won its first SEC series of the year at home over the weekend,

The fans at Sewell-Thomas Stadium went home happy on Sunday, as Alabama was able to take care of Texas A&M to clinch the weekend series. All three games happened in drastically different ways, but Sunday's game proved that the Crimson Tide has the ability to put defense and offense together to come away with a win. 

On Friday night, the Crimson Tide fell to the Aggies 3-2 despite a strong start from Garrett McMillan on the mound. The Alabama bullpen did not give up a run, which was a huge bright spot. Alabama also had eight hits, but a sixth inning home run for the Aggies proved to be the difference. 

Saturday's game was the polar opposite, with Alabama prevailing 10-9 to the tune of 11 Crimson Tide hits. Alabama took a small ball approach, bunting frequently throughout the fourth and fifth innings. William Hamiter made his heroic return, hitting a two-RBI single in the seventh inning that gave Alabama an advantage that it did not let go. 

In game three, Alabama put it all together to clinch the series. The Crimson Tide once again went for 11 hits, splurging for a five-run fourth inning. Hunter Furtado took over for Grayson Hitt in the fifth, and he went for three strong scoreless innings, picking up the win on the day. Overall, Alabama came through in clutch moments at the plate, giving its pitching staff some freedom to work on the mound. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama will play Samford in Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT, with a weekend series at No. 9 Ole Miss looming. The Crimson Tide will look to take the momentum from this series with Texas A&M through the rest of the conference schedule. 

040122_MBA_TamezDo_TexasA&M_EP8613
040122_MBA_PinckneyAn_TexasA&M_EP8233
040122_MBA_RoseCa_TexasA&M_EP6987
040122_MBA_HoopesHu_TexasA&M_EP6830
040122_MBA_DiodatiOw_TexasA&M_EP7634
040122_MBA_DiodatiOw_TexasA&M_EP7727
040122_MBA_HoopesHu_TexasA&M_EP6671
040122_MBA_WilliamsonDr_TexasA&M_EP6732
040122_MBA_EblinBr_TexasA&M_EP7544

040222_MFB_GibbsJa_Practice_KG2572
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Breaking Down Alabama Football's First Scrimmage of 2022

By Joey Blackwell1 hour ago
Alex Salter after no-hitter
All Things Bama

Alex Salter is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

By Joey Blackwell3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 7.53.10 AM
Recruiting

Alabama Still Leading for Five-Star Prospect Jayden Wayne

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) runs the ball after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Spring Position Update: Tight Ends

By Christopher Walsh6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated cover, August 3, 1981, John Hannah
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 4, 2022

By Clayton Connick14 hours ago
Jenna Johnson HR celebration against Georgia
All Things Bama

Jenna Johnson Home Run Sparks Sixth-Inning Comeback over Georgia

By Katie Windham20 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) reacts in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
All Things Bama

Jaden Shackelford Officially Declares for the NBA Draft

By Joey Blackwell20 hours ago
Zane Denton, Alabama third baseman
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Handles Texas A&M, Wins Series

By Joey Blackwell22 hours ago