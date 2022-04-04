The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball's Series Win Over Texas A&M

The fans at Sewell-Thomas Stadium went home happy on Sunday, as Alabama was able to take care of Texas A&M to clinch the weekend series. All three games happened in drastically different ways, but Sunday's game proved that the Crimson Tide has the ability to put defense and offense together to come away with a win.

On Friday night, the Crimson Tide fell to the Aggies 3-2 despite a strong start from Garrett McMillan on the mound. The Alabama bullpen did not give up a run, which was a huge bright spot. Alabama also had eight hits, but a sixth inning home run for the Aggies proved to be the difference.

Saturday's game was the polar opposite, with Alabama prevailing 10-9 to the tune of 11 Crimson Tide hits. Alabama took a small ball approach, bunting frequently throughout the fourth and fifth innings. William Hamiter made his heroic return, hitting a two-RBI single in the seventh inning that gave Alabama an advantage that it did not let go.

In game three, Alabama put it all together to clinch the series. The Crimson Tide once again went for 11 hits, splurging for a five-run fourth inning. Hunter Furtado took over for Grayson Hitt in the fifth, and he went for three strong scoreless innings, picking up the win on the day. Overall, Alabama came through in clutch moments at the plate, giving its pitching staff some freedom to work on the mound.

Alabama will play Samford in Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT, with a weekend series at No. 9 Ole Miss looming. The Crimson Tide will look to take the momentum from this series with Texas A&M through the rest of the conference schedule.