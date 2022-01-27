The Extra Point: An Outlook on Alabama Women's Basketball

After a hot start in non-conference play, the Crimson Tide have started just 2-6 in the SEC.

The Alabama women's basketball team started their season off in impressive fashion. The Crimson Tide began the year with a 9-2 record and finished non-conference play on a seven-game winning streak.

However, as is the case in most sports, conference play in the SEC is a different animal.

Now eight games into SEC contests, Alabama sits at 11-8 overall with a 2-6 conference record, proving the difficulty of playing in such a deep league. One of the biggest reasons for the decline is the regression of the Crimson Tide's defense. After only giving up an average of 54 points per game in the non-conference, that number has risen to almost 74 PPG in SEC play. If they want to win games going forward, that number will have to improve.

The Crimson Tide does have some momentum, though, as this past Sunday, Alabama defeated the Auburn Tigers, 75-68, sweeping the season series against their in-state rival. Senior guard Brittany Davis led the way with 24 points and 8 rebounds, and seven players scored 5 points or more.

The strength of the team is in their senior-laden backcourt consisting of Davis, Megan Abrams, and Hannah Barber and those three have been a big part of the wins this year including the one against Auburn.

The three guards average over half the team's points with Davis leading the way at 16.2 points per game, good for 10th overall in the SEC.

Alabama will try to carry over that momentum from their victory against Auburn as they take on the Missouri Tigers this Sunday at 5 p.m. CT and then have a big game against No. 1 South Carolina next Thursday.

Check out the video at the top of the page where Clay Miller and Clayton Connick analyze the Alabama women's basketball team and preview their upcoming schedule.