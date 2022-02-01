Skip to main content

The Extra Point: An Update on Alabama Football's Coaching Changes

Alabama hired Eric Wolford as the new offensive line coach over the weekend and there may be more changes still to come.

For college football teams, roster turnover and new players coming into the program is an expected and inevitable part of the sport.

However, for Alabama football, turnover on the coaching staff has become just as normal every offseason. 

Last week, Alabama announced the hirings of Travaris Robinson as the new defensive backs coach and Coleman Hutzler as the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. This week brought more changes with news breaking that Alabama will be hiring Eric Wolford to be their new offensive line coach. 

Wolford will join the Crimson Tide with plenty of experience in the SEC as he was the offensive line coach at South Carolina from 2017 to 2020 before moving to Kentucky last year to serve in the same role. Under his leadership, Kentucky's offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, the top offensive line unit in the country. 

Wolford will replace Doug Marrone, who according to reports is on his way back to the NFL where he was previously a head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alabama's offensive line struggled at times last year, and will hope that Wolford's experience and success in the SEC carries over to the Crimson Tide and strengthens that unit. 

Another big piece of news to monitor regarding the Alabama coaching staff is the status of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. With so many coaching changes in the NFL, it is being reported that O'Brien is a potential target for several teams to become their new offensive coordinator. 

O'Brien also has had head coaching experience in the NFL when he coached the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020. 

In his first year at Alabama, O'Brien called the plays in a season where QB Bryce Young set the Alabama single-season passing record for yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47) while also winning the Heisman trophy. 

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Christopher Walsh discuss the addition of Eric Wolford and the potential for more changes on Alabama's coaching staff.

