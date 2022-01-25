Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Assessing Alabama Football's Latest Transfer News

Alabama picks up former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton from the transfer portal, keeps experienced LB Jaylen Moody.

On the night of Jan. 10, wide receiver Jermaine Burton was playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, helping them win their first national title in 41 years as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Just two weeks later, Burton announced over the weekend on his social media that he would be transferring to play for Alabama; the very team his team beat to win a national title.

Burton spent two seasons at Georgia and was considered one of the top receivers in the transfer portal. The 6-foot, 200-pound pass catcher had an impressive sophomore season in which he led all Bulldogs wide receivers with 497 receiving yards to go along with five touchdowns on 26 receptions. He was only targeted 30 times and, according to Pro Football Focus, he did not drop a single pass. Burton finished his career at Georgia with a total of 53 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns.

With Alabama losing its top three wideouts (Jameson Williams, John Metchie III, and Slade Bolden), to the draft and a couple of others to the transfer portal, Burton is a big-time pickup for an overall inexperienced wide receiver corp.

Prior to Burton announcing his transfer plans, Alabama football had already received good news when senior linebacker Jaylen Moody announced that he would be removing his name from the transfer portal and instead returning to Alabama for a fifth season.

Playing mostly in a reserve role for his first four seasons, Moody has racked up 44 total tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception while also being a key member on special teams.

The Alabama linebacker unit had already received a boost when starting linebacker Henry To'oTo'o decided to return, and now Moody will add even more experience to the group as heads into his fifth season with the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video at the top of the page where Clay Miller and BamaCentral staff writer Joey Blackwell discuss Jermaine Burton, Jaylen Moody and the impact they could have on Alabama football next season.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) reacts after returning a blocked punt by the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Jaylen Moody
Jaylen Moody, Alabama practice, December 22, 2020

