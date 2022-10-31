The Extra Point: Can Alabama Handle the Atmosphere in Death Valley?

"That was Death Valley. That was the place where opponents' dreams come to die."

That quote spoken by Les Miles back in 2014 has become the unofficial motto of Death Valley and an apt description of what the atmosphere is like inside Tiger Stadium.

It's safe to say the Alabama football team hasn't handled road environments very well this season. The Crimson Tide have committed double-digit penalties in every away game and have been uncharacteristically undisciplined. In their game against Tennessee, Alabama was flagged for 17 penalties which arguably played a huge factor in their 52-49 loss to the Volunteers.

"The big thing our players need to do is learn from this experience, have more respect for playing with discipline so we don't get penalties, we don't help the other team, we don't make mental errors that help the other team," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban following the loss to Tennessee.

Fortunately, all of Alabama's championship dreams are still in front of them, but with the upcoming matchup against the LSU Tigers in a surely hectic Death Valley at night, the Crimson Tide will need to improve their discipline if they want to come with a victory on Saturday night.

LSU (6-2, 4-1) is coming off a dominant victory, 45-20, over Ole Miss who was ranked No. 7 in the country going into the game. The Tigers themselves have now moved up to No. 15 in the AP poll and are tied atop the SEC West standings with Ole Miss and Alabama.

Already one of the biggest rivalry games in the sport, the fact that this game could decide the division winner makes for an incredible atmosphere and one the Crimson Tide will have to prove they can handle if they want to keep their hopes and dreams of another national championship alive.

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 15 LSU Tigers on Saturday in Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss the atmosphere in Death Valley and how Alabama will handle it.

Ready to come see your favorite Crimson Tide players? Check out SI Tickets.