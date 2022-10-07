Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Can Alabama win with Jalen Milroe as quarterback?

With the injury to Bryce Young and a tough stretch of games coming up, Jalen Milroe might be essential to the Tide's quest for a championship.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Bryce Young went down against Arkansas early in last week's game, quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in a take charge. He went four-of-nine for 65 yards and one touchdown through the air, but his best was on the ground. Running the ball, Milroe was Alabama's second leading rusher, carrying the ball six times for 91 yards and a score, with the biggest run being a crucial 77 yards scramble to get the Tide into the redzone. 

While Alabama has relied mostly on Bryce Young's arm over the first couple of games, Milroe provides Alabama with the ability to run, both with him and other running backs. Jahmyr Gibbs had a big game last week, with two scores and a pair of long runs. Gibbs is someone Alabama might be using a lot more if Milroe becomes the quarterback long-term. A strong running game will lift some weight off Milroe's shoulders and provide Alabama with a more complex offense to try and defend. 

If Milroe is the quarterback for a little while, he will have to go into some of Alabama's biggest games this season. After this week against Texas A&M, a road test in Knoxville against the number eight Volunteers follows. This is where the concerns for some Alabama fans creep in, and while Nick Saban has never lost to Tennessee, this year seems like the toughest matchup yet. 

With a win against both A&M and Tennessee, Milroe might cement himself as an Alabama "cult hero" of sorts, especially if the Tide can fight of this tough stretch and come out of the season with a ring. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

EE1FDDEC-7CF3-404C-857C-77DC1F3E11D7
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Bama Extends the Lead

By Mason Smith
Byron Young at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

BamaCentral on Campus: Alabama's Offense with Jalen Milroe, Texas A&M Preview, SEC Team Draft

By Clay Miller
Herb Jones
All Things Bama

Former Crimson Tide Players Becoming a Force in the NBA: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama coach Frank Thomas, center, with quarterback Harry Gilmer, left, and center Vaughn Mancha.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 7, 2022

By Clay Miller
Riley Parker vs. Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Scores Two Goals In 35 Seconds, Beats Ole Miss 4-1

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young at practice
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Offers Final Update on Bryce Young Ahead of Texas A&M

By Joey Blackwell
Reyna Reyes of Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Soccer Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 20 Ole Miss

By Mason Smith
General view of high school football helmets at Vista Murrieta High School.
ASWA

Week 8 Alabama High School Football Scores

By Christopher Walsh