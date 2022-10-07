The Extra Point: Can Alabama win with Jalen Milroe as quarterback?

After Bryce Young went down against Arkansas early in last week's game, quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in a take charge. He went four-of-nine for 65 yards and one touchdown through the air, but his best was on the ground. Running the ball, Milroe was Alabama's second leading rusher, carrying the ball six times for 91 yards and a score, with the biggest run being a crucial 77 yards scramble to get the Tide into the redzone.

While Alabama has relied mostly on Bryce Young's arm over the first couple of games, Milroe provides Alabama with the ability to run, both with him and other running backs. Jahmyr Gibbs had a big game last week, with two scores and a pair of long runs. Gibbs is someone Alabama might be using a lot more if Milroe becomes the quarterback long-term. A strong running game will lift some weight off Milroe's shoulders and provide Alabama with a more complex offense to try and defend.

If Milroe is the quarterback for a little while, he will have to go into some of Alabama's biggest games this season. After this week against Texas A&M, a road test in Knoxville against the number eight Volunteers follows. This is where the concerns for some Alabama fans creep in, and while Nick Saban has never lost to Tennessee, this year seems like the toughest matchup yet.

With a win against both A&M and Tennessee, Milroe might cement himself as an Alabama "cult hero" of sorts, especially if the Tide can fight of this tough stretch and come out of the season with a ring.