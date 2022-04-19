Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Could Jalen Milroe be Alabama's Quarterback of the Future?

After an impressive spring and A-Day performance, Jalen Milroe is showing he has the potential to be the future quarterback for the Crimson Tide.

After a record-breaking season in which he won the Heisman trophy, there is no doubt Bryce Young will be the quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.

While Young's talent and ability has fans and media alike expecting a return to the national championship this year, the performance of another quarterback in spring practice has intrigued some about what the future could look like after Bryce Young.

Reshirt freshman Jalen Milroe has turned heads this spring with his performance in practice and in the A-Day game as the backup quarterback. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 212 pounds, Milroe is a monster athlete who looks like he could be in a bodybuilding commercial. Last season, he entered into four games as the quarterback and showed he is a force to be reckoned with when the ball is in his hands.  

Milroe flashed his athleticsm and speed as he rushed for 57 yards on 15 carries and brought back memories of another running quarterback named Jalen who played for the Crimson Tide. However, his weaknesses as a passer were obvious as he only completed three passes for 41 yards, showing that was an area that needed improvement. 

In his second year with the team, Milroe has shown that improvement as a passer in the spring, proving he has a big arm and the ability to make accurate throws to go along with his strength and athleticism. Both head coach Nick Saban and Bryce Young have also praised him for his growth in commanding the offense.

All that improvement showed in the Alabama A-Day game on Saturday as Milroe quarterbacked the second-team offense leading them to five scores on seven possessions. He finished 11-of-23 for for 149 yards with one touchdown which came on a 52-yard deep throw to wide receiver Christian Leary. 

While the defense mostly dominated the game, Milroe made good plays with both his arm and legs showing that maybe he could be the future at the quarterback position.

While Bryce Young will be the focus, and rightly so, as he tries to lead Alabama to another national title, Milroe has shown a lot of potential and is certainly worth keeping an eye as he looks to become the next great quarterback to play for the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Tony Tsoukalas discuss Jalen Milroe and his future playing quarterback at Alabama.

Crimson linebacker Demouy Kennedy (37) tags down White quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Jalen Milroe
Jalen Milroe
Jalen Milroe
Jalen Milroe

