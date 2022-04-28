The Extra Point: Evaluating Alabama Softball's Stretch Run

After losing three of their last four games, Alabama softball needs to right the ship if they want to have success in the postseason.

With a record of 39-9 and having been ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the nation, the Alabama softball team is one with championship aspirations.

However, after losing three of their last four games including a loss to Western Kentucky on Wednesday night, the Crimson Tide aren't exactly playing like a championship team at the moment.

There are a myriad of reasons why Alabama has struggled over the last week or so but most noticeably has been the lack of offensive production. The Crimson Tide have only scored 10 runs in the last four games and have seen several of their top hitters struggling at the plate.

In their game against Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers committed three errors giving Alabama several opportunities to score runs but they were unable to take advantage, scoring only one run in the final inning. While the Crimson Tide have been good at hitting home runs as of late, they haven't been successful at keeping innings going and continuing to get runners on base. That is something that will have to change as they face stronger teams in the postseason.

Luckily for Alabama, they are entering their off week in SEC play, and will have a full week off before taking on the Missouri Tigers in their last regular season series of the year.

While the Crimson Tide have struggled as of late, this team is an extremely talented one and it can be expected that they will play much better as they head into the postseason. With pitchers Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl, Alabama has a dominant duo on the mound and enough hitting throughout the lineup to score on anyone and return to the form they had earlier in the season.

Alabama softball's next game will be Friday, May 6th against the Missouri Tigers inside Rhoads Stadium. It will start at 6 p.m. CT.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss Alabama softball and their performance as of late.