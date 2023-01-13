Skip to main content

The Extra Point: How High is the Ceiling for Alabama WBB?

With Alabama winning big against Auburn, the Crimson Tide look to use that momentum as it continues SEC play.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Alabama Women's Basketball team went into Auburn, won by 31 despite losing Megan Abrams to injury, and is now 13-4 on the year with a lot of positive signs going forward.

The team is 2-2 in SEC play so far, with a close win against Georgia, a rough loss to Tennessee on the road, and was a shot away from beating Missouri. 

Coach Kristy Curry's tenth team at Alabama has potential to be one of the best she has had while at The Capstone, with really good play coming from everywhere on the court.

Brittany Davis leads the team with 17 points-per-game, and while the next closest is Abrams with 8, the roster consists of players who know what their role is whenever they are on the court.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jada Rice has been one of those players this season, as she is averaging 7 ppg., but has 42 of Alabama's 72 blocks this season.

Someone else who has been growing in her role and getting better has been Sarah Ashlee Barker. The Georgia transfer is second on the team in assists (36), blocks (8), and is third in rebounds (79), while averaging 5 ppg.

This is all to say that this years Alabama team is ready to compete with the rest of the SEC, and it has every opportunity this season to do just that.

The Crimson Tide still have to play No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU later this month, and plenty of competitive teams throughout the rest of their SEC schedule. 

With games coming up against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, Alabama will need to keep up its solid play and perhaps upset a few teams to really stamp a ticket to March.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is Leaving Alabama

By Mason Smith
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), forcing a fumble recovered by the Jets in the first half on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars At Jets
Bama/NFL

Six Former Alabama Standouts Make the AP NFL All-Pro Teams

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) celebrates after getting a breakaway dunk against Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

“We All Bleed the Same Blood”: Noah Clowney Isn’t Scared of Anything

By Austin Hannon
Jahvon Quinerly
All Things Bama

Jahvon Quinerly Adapting to New Role with Alabama Basketball

By Joey Blackwell
Caleb Downs
All Things Bama

Recruiting Rundown: Downs Named MaxPreps Player of Year, McClain Decision Coming Sunday

By Austin Hannon
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bud Walton Arena. Alabama won 84-69.
All Things Bama

Basketball World Beware, Alabama Chasing History: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (6) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (3) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Bama/NFL

5 Things to Watch Among Crimson Tide Players in Wild-Card Round: Bama in the NFL

By Christopher Walsh
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Bama/NFL

Tracking Alabama Players in the NFL Playoffs: Wild-Card Round

By Kristi F. Patrick