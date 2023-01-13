The Extra Point: How High is the Ceiling for Alabama WBB?

The Alabama Women's Basketball team went into Auburn, won by 31 despite losing Megan Abrams to injury, and is now 13-4 on the year with a lot of positive signs going forward.

The team is 2-2 in SEC play so far, with a close win against Georgia, a rough loss to Tennessee on the road, and was a shot away from beating Missouri.

Coach Kristy Curry's tenth team at Alabama has potential to be one of the best she has had while at The Capstone, with really good play coming from everywhere on the court.

Brittany Davis leads the team with 17 points-per-game, and while the next closest is Abrams with 8, the roster consists of players who know what their role is whenever they are on the court.

Jada Rice has been one of those players this season, as she is averaging 7 ppg., but has 42 of Alabama's 72 blocks this season.

Someone else who has been growing in her role and getting better has been Sarah Ashlee Barker. The Georgia transfer is second on the team in assists (36), blocks (8), and is third in rebounds (79), while averaging 5 ppg.

This is all to say that this years Alabama team is ready to compete with the rest of the SEC, and it has every opportunity this season to do just that.

The Crimson Tide still have to play No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU later this month, and plenty of competitive teams throughout the rest of their SEC schedule.

With games coming up against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, Alabama will need to keep up its solid play and perhaps upset a few teams to really stamp a ticket to March.