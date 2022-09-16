Skip to main content

The Extra Point: How Will Alabama Get the Running Game Going?

With the running game stalling against Texas, Alabama needs to get the running game going with SEC play beginning soon.
Alabama ran the ball poorly against Texas, with Jace McClellan being the leading rusher with 97 yards. However, that is inflated as his 81 yard touchdown run spiked up the number. In fact if you take that rush out of the box score, Alabama only ran the ball for 2.4 yards per carry. 

With transfer Jahmyr Gibbs rushing for only 22 yards last week, Alabama needs to find a way to get the ground going against UL-Monroe before SEC play starts next week against Vanderbilt. 

Someone who could help the Tide get the rushing game back on track is McClellan, who showed his speed with the 81 yard touchdown last week. Roydell Williams has also gotten some touches, rushing for 19 yards on five carries over the short season.

Another other reason for the lack of the run game is that the offensive line has a lot to be desired. A running back is only as strong as his line, and during the Texas game, the line was not at its strongest. 

Good running plays were few and far between, and it only got harder with the 105,000 people stadium rocking. It was a tough test for the line, and the coaching staff will look at improvements in communication and efficiency to try and open up more holes in the running game.

With the game against UL-Monroe coming up, it should be a good game to try and get those issues fixed before conference play starts with Vanderbilt next week. 

The first big test to see if there was improvement in both the running game and the line play is the following week, when the Tide travel to a tough Arkansas team. Both fans and coaches will hope the issue will be solved by then, and we can see the full potential of this Alabama offense.

