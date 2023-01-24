The Extra Point: Jalen Hurts' True Alma Mater

Joe Burrow, Cam Newton, Randy Moss and so many more college football players have transferred from a school they were backups at and thrived in new homes.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is different because he dominated in his old (Alabama) and new (Oklahoma) home.

Hurts spent three years at Alabama and was the starter his freshman and sophomore seasons. In those two years he combined for 4,861 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. Hurts also ran for 1,809 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

He had a combined record of 27-2, but the turning point of his collegiate career was in the 2018 National Championship against Georgia. Hurts was benched after being down 13-0 at the half and backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led a 26-23 all-time-great victory.

Tagovailoa was the starter in Hurts' junior season, meaning his career with the Tide was likely diminishing. The SEC Championship game changed that narrative.



Hurts subbed in for Tagovailoa midway through the fourth quarter down 28-21 due to an injury. Hurts proceeded to throw for the game-tying touchdown with five minutes remaining and then ran in for the game-winning score with just over a minute to go.

It was one of the most emotional moments in the Saban era and defined Hurts' legacy at Alabama.

Knowing Tagovailoa would start in Hurts' senior season, he transferred to Oklahoma where he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hurts finished the season as a Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Hurts' numbers at Oklahoma were some of the best we've seen by a quarterback in the past few years. However, the ups, downs and defining moments at Alabama make Tuscaloosa his true home.