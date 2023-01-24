Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Jalen Hurts' True Alma Mater

Alabama or Oklahoma?

Joe Burrow, Cam Newton, Randy Moss and so many more college football players have transferred from a school they were backups at and thrived in new homes.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is different because he dominated in his old (Alabama) and new (Oklahoma) home.

Hurts spent three years at Alabama and was the starter his freshman and sophomore seasons. In those two years he combined for 4,861 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. Hurts also ran for 1,809 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

He had a combined record of 27-2, but the turning point of his collegiate career was in the 2018 National Championship against Georgia. Hurts was benched after being down 13-0 at the half and backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led a 26-23 all-time-great victory.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tagovailoa was the starter in Hurts' junior season, meaning his career with the Tide was likely diminishing. The SEC Championship game changed that narrative.

Hurts subbed in for Tagovailoa midway through the fourth quarter down 28-21 due to an injury. Hurts proceeded to throw for the game-tying touchdown with five minutes remaining and then ran in for the game-winning score with just over a minute to go.

It was one of the most emotional moments in the Saban era and defined Hurts' legacy at Alabama.

Knowing Tagovailoa would start in Hurts' senior season, he transferred to Oklahoma where he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hurts finished the season as a Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Hurts' numbers at Oklahoma were some of the best we've seen by a quarterback in the past few years. However, the ups, downs and defining moments at Alabama make Tuscaloosa his true home.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs out of the pocket against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
All Things Bama

Which Team Has Better Claim to Jalen Hurts, Alabama or Oklahoma?

By Edwin Stanton
Nate Oats at Missouri
All Things Bama

How Alabama Basketball is Handling Success, Battling Complacency

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral1
All Things Bama

Alabama Athletics Extends Multimedia Rights Relationship With Learfield

By University of Alabama sports information
Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (1) reacts with guard/forward Cameron Matthews (4) after a foul call during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Humphrey Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Can No. 2 Alabama Limit Tolu Smith Again?

By Austin Hannon
Bill O'Brien, Alabama practice - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Just a Minute: Who Will Be Alabama's New Offensive Coordinator?

By Austin Hannon
012123_MBB_QuinerlyJah_Mizzou_JH1250
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: CoMo is NoMo

By Mason Smith
Bill O'Brien
All Things Bama

Alabama Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Hired by New England Patriots

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Branding Brandon
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Brandon Branding

By Anthony Sisco