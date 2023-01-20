Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Key Alabama Players vs. Missouri

With Missouri using a smaller lineup throughout the year, who on Alabama can take advantage?
When Alabama tips-off against Missouri tomorrow in Columbia, they will not see a player over 6'8" in the starting lineup. The Tigers do have Mohamed Diarra, a 6'10" JUCO transfer, but his season high in minutes is nine.

Alabama has a height advantage with guys like Charles Bediako, Noah Clowney, and Brandon Miller all being over the 6'9" mark, this game could be won or lost on the inside.

This is something Alabama has coped with well when they played Oscar Tshiebwe and Kentucky earlier this year. Bediako held Tshiebwe to just four points on 14 percent shooting in Alabama's blowout win over the Wildcats.

While Bediako stands at seven feet tall, his presence on the inside might be crucial if Alabama wants to win in a tough Missouri environment. 

Someone else who could be poised for a big game is Noah Clowney, who has had some big performances in recent games. He scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds against Arkansas, and in the recent win over Vanderbilt, he scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. 

Clowney might not have super high points totals, but he is averaging eight rebounds a game and can score upwards of 15 points on occasion.

With Brandon Miller being the focal point of Alabama's offense, the Tigers will guarding his tightly, which could lead to guys like Clowney and Bediako having big games on the interior. 

The problems that Alabama has had in Missouri are well known, but with a team that could out rebound and protect the paint, this year could be the one to finally get the job done in Columbia. 

