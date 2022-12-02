The Extra Point: Looking at the CFP Expansion

The recent announcement that the College Football Playoff will expand from four to tweleve teams starting in 2024 had sparked reactions, both positively and negatively about the future of college football.

Expansion only happened after the Rose Bowl came to an agreement with the Playoff officials in order to keep their selected time and slot. The Rose Bowl wanted to be played on Jan. 1, and by preserving that, it means that the famous stadium will keep the venue during the playoffs.

The main arguments for the expansion point to something that Alabama fans might not get to experience often: home Playoff games. The set-up for the playoff ls see that the top 4 seeds get a bye in the first round, while teams 5-12 will be playing at the higher seeded home stadium.

The expectation for the Crimson Tide fans is to be one of the top four teams, and by doing that, the Playoff game at Bryant-Denny may have to wait for seasons like this one

While Alabama has had a disappointing season this year, a home Playoff game could rejuvenate the fanbase, while also bringing in that sweet money for the city and the school.

Other people have argued against the 12 team format, saying that some games might mean less and that there might not be 12 teams "worthy" of a championship run. An example of this could be the Ohio St vs. Michigan game this past weekend. While that game will be massive regardless, the implications of that game might diminish if both teams are already locks for a playoff spot.

Similarly, the Iron Bowl this year could be seen as a meaningless game for Alabama, with them already having a seat at the 12 team table.

Regardless of your opinion on the matter, the College Football Playoff expansion is coming, and with it will bring new games, challenges, and I'm sure new Nick Saban quotes about how to prepare for a playoff game.