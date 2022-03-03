Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Previewing a Big Weekend for Alabama Gymnastics

The Alabama gymnastics team finishes the regular season with two meets this weekend before they head into postseason competition.

Both literally and figuratively, the college gymnastics season has flown by. 

Less than two months after their first meet, the No. 7 ranked Alabama gymnastics team will wrap up their regular season with two important matches this weekend before setting their sights on the SEC and NCAA Championships.

On Friday night, the Crimson Tide will celebrate Senior Night inside Coleman Coliseum against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Then, they will travel to Huntsville on Sunday to compete in the Elevate the Stage competition where they will face off against three teams: Georgia, Auburn, and Arkansas.

It's an important weekend for the Alabama gymnastics team for a couple of reasons. First, it's the final time they will get to take the floor before postseason competition and with goals of competing for a national championship, the team will be looking to have their best performances of the year.

Secondly, the two meets in one weekend will give the Crimson Tide a taste of what is to come in postseason competition and allow the athletes to prepare their bodies for the important closing stretch. 

Read More

Even though the record says 5-4, the Alabama gymnastics team has had another impressive year and produced consistent scores throughout the season. Now, they will be looking to put it all together and have a strong showing in the postseason.

The Crimson Tide have a deep and talented squad and are capable of putting up a score that can beat anyone in the country. Junior Luisa Blanco leads the way doing it all for Alabama but several others have impressed as well.

Makarri Doggette has been a consistent performer and Lexi Graber is coming off a week in which she won SEC Gymnastics Specialist of the Week.

As mentioned before, Alabama will take on Arkansas this Friday and celebrate Senior Night inside Coleman Coliseum.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham preview an important and busy weekend for Alabama gymnastics.

The Extra Point: Previewing a Busy Weekend for Alabama Gymnastics

Cam Machado
022522_WGY_Team_Mizzou_JH5308
Jordyn Paradise
Jordyn Paradise
Cam Machado
Sania Mitchell

Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl (44) delivers a pitch to the plate as Alabama faced Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional Friday, May 21, 2021.
All Things Bama

Softball's Lexi Kilfoyl Out With Foot Injury

By Edwin Stanton
2 minutes ago
Alabama gymnastics celebrates on floor against Missouri
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Previewing a Big Weekend for Alabama Gymnastics

By Clay Miller
7 minutes ago
Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Adds New Analysts Todd Grantham, Cornelius Williams to Staff Directory

By Tony Tsoukalas
55 minutes ago
2022 NFL Scouting Combine Logo
Bama/NFL

Tracking Former Crimson Tide Players at the 2022 NFL Combine

By Christopher Walsh
2 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: The Abyss
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Abyss

By Anthony Sisco
3 hours ago
Kenny Stabler and Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 3, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
9 hours ago
030222_MBB_DavisonJD_Texas A&M_9831
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: Texas A&M 87, No. 25 Alabama Basketball 71

By Joey Blackwell
12 hours ago
Nate Oats against Mississippi State - 02.16.22
All Things Bama

Inconsistency Once Again Plagues Alabama Basketball

By Blake Byler
12 hours ago