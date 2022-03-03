The Extra Point: Previewing a Big Weekend for Alabama Gymnastics

The Alabama gymnastics team finishes the regular season with two meets this weekend before they head into postseason competition.

Both literally and figuratively, the college gymnastics season has flown by.

Less than two months after their first meet, the No. 7 ranked Alabama gymnastics team will wrap up their regular season with two important matches this weekend before setting their sights on the SEC and NCAA Championships.

On Friday night, the Crimson Tide will celebrate Senior Night inside Coleman Coliseum against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Then, they will travel to Huntsville on Sunday to compete in the Elevate the Stage competition where they will face off against three teams: Georgia, Auburn, and Arkansas.

It's an important weekend for the Alabama gymnastics team for a couple of reasons. First, it's the final time they will get to take the floor before postseason competition and with goals of competing for a national championship, the team will be looking to have their best performances of the year.

Secondly, the two meets in one weekend will give the Crimson Tide a taste of what is to come in postseason competition and allow the athletes to prepare their bodies for the important closing stretch.

Even though the record says 5-4, the Alabama gymnastics team has had another impressive year and produced consistent scores throughout the season. Now, they will be looking to put it all together and have a strong showing in the postseason.

The Crimson Tide have a deep and talented squad and are capable of putting up a score that can beat anyone in the country. Junior Luisa Blanco leads the way doing it all for Alabama but several others have impressed as well.

Makarri Doggette has been a consistent performer and Lexi Graber is coming off a week in which she won SEC Gymnastics Specialist of the Week.

As mentioned before, Alabama will take on Arkansas this Friday and celebrate Senior Night inside Coleman Coliseum.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham preview an important and busy weekend for Alabama gymnastics.