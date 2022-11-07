Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Two-Loss Season Unusual Territory for Alabama

After a devastating loss to LSU, the Crimson Tide are all but eliminated from both the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

The Alabama football team is in a position they're not accustomed to.

Following Saturday's, 32-31, overtime loss to LSU in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide have two losses in the regular season before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010. They no longer control their own destiny in the SEC West and are almost certainly eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

For the first time since essentially the inception of the College Football Playoff, Nick Saban and Alabama will finish out the regular season without the hope and the stakes of a national championship to play for. So what is there left for the Crimson Tide in 2022?

Well, for starters, the Crimson Tide still have three regular season games including the Iron Bowl. If they win out, they will finish with ten wins and another double-digit win season under Nick Saban. 

However, while most programs would be ecstatic to reach ten wins, that's not the standard for Alabama and with high expectations by both fans and the team coming into the season, it's safe to say the position the team find itself in currently is disappointing.

Even with superstars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. leading the team, it's been a difficult year for the Crimson Tide with nothing coming easy and a multitude of frustrating performances this season.

Now, with the hopes of a national championship all but gone, Alabama will look to finish the year strong with players continuing to improve both to help themselves as they enter the NFL Draft and for next season as the Crimson Tide will look to have better results. 

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Joey Blackwell discuss the disappointing situation the Alabama football team is in.

In This Article (1)

