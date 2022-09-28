The Extra Point: Which Former Alabama QB Has Been More Impressive So Far?

Jalen or Tua?

We've had this conversation before in Tuscaloosa. Former Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa were once a part of one of the best collegiate quarterback rooms in recent memory from 2017-2018.

These two players have been linked for quite sometime, from Tagoviloa replacing Hurts at halftime en route to a win in the national championship game for the 2017 season, followed by Hurts leading Alabama to a win in the 2018 SEC Championship after a Tagovailoa injury.

Now, both players are leading the only two 3-0 teams in the NFL.

Hurts has exploded as the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles in his third season in the league. The former second pick is proving he has all the qualities of a franchise quarterback, currently with 916 passing yards and four touchdowns compared to just one interception.

Hurts' 916 passing yards are good enough for third in the NFL. He also has 167 yards rushing to go along with three touchdowns on the ground.

Tagovailoa, on the other hand, has silenced his abundance of critics that have been highly vocal since his rookie season.

The Miami Dolphins currently sit undefeated after defeating two of the league's powerhouses in the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens, both in comeback fashion.

Tagovailoa has looked the part of a former top-5 draft selection, throwing for 925 yards and eight touchdowns through three games. His best performance so far came in a 469-yard six-touchdown performance in Week 2 as the Dolphins erased a 21-point deficit on the road.

Both of these quarterbacks have had many doubters, especially this offseason, and they are proving them wrong emphatically. The question remains, who has looked better so far, and who will sustain this success and lead their team further this season?

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss whether Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa has had a better start to the 2022 NFL season.