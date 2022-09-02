The Extra Point: Who Will be Alabama's Impact Player for Week One?

As a new Alabama football season is on the horizon, their week one matchup against Utah State will be a good look at this year's Crimson Tide team.

With the nation looking at players like Will Anderson and former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, guys like Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Battle could be poised for a big season.

Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech will see time not only as a running back, but also on special teams, where he was All-ACC last year in kick returns.

Battle is one of the veteran guys on the defense, who could have a big game on Saturday with Utah State's pass heavy offense. Battle had a career-high three interceptions last year, with two going for touchdowns.

On the other side of the field, Utah State is coming off a 31-20 win against Connecticut in which quarterback Logan Bonner threw for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns, without throwing an interception. Running back Calvin Tyler Jr. ran the ball 33 times, gaining 161 yards on the ground. The Aggies offense, which scored 24 unanswered points after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, were lead by these two in the come from behind victory.

The Tide offense will look to do to Utah State what Connecticut did in the first quarter, take advantage of a shaky defense. The Aggies let up around 400 total yards on defense last year, and let up 364 yards last week.

Alabama's defense will have to handle the passing game of Utah State, but the offense lead by Young and Gibbs, will have the ability to take the game over on their side of the ball.