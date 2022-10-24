The Extra Point: Why Alabama's BYE Week Actually is Coming at the Perfect Time

The month of October was a hectic one for the Alabama football team.

A rollercoaster away game against Arkansas started the month in which they lost Bryce Young to a shoulder injury, but were able to pull away late and win handily, 49-26.

Then, in a highly anticipated matchup against Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide needed a last-second goal-line stand to survive against the Aggies with Jalen Milroe playing quarterback for the injured Young.

On the third Saturday of October, Alabama lost a thriller to Tennessee, 52-49, as the Volunteers kicked a field goal as time expired to beat the Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. Even though Young returned and had a fantastic game, it wasn't enough to defeat the Volunteers.

Finally, this past Saturday, Alabama was able to secure a dominant homecoming defeat over Mississippi State by a score of 30-6. The Crimson Tide cleaned up their penalties and the defense looked much better after a horrendous outing the previous week.

And so, while the phrase may sound cliché, the Alabama football team's BYE week really is coming at the perfect time.

Even though the loss to Tennessee was heartbreaking. the Crimson Tide have all their goals in front of them and with Ole Miss losing to LSU on Saturday, they are back in a tie for first place in the SEC West with both of those teams.

Ironically, Alabama will return from their week of rest and face both LSU and Ole Miss on the road in two huge games that will likely decide the SEC West winner.

And so, with the upcoming Halloween weekend off, the Crimson Tide will look to rest up, continue to heal their injured players, and address some of their issues before they head into the stretch of the year that will decide their season.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss the Alabama football team and their current state as they into their BYE week.

