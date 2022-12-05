The Extra Point: Will Alabama Football Look a Lot Different at the Sugar Bowl?

It's been an up-and-down season to say the least for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

After two regular season losses to Tennessee and LSU all but eliminated the Crimson Tide from College Football Playoff discussion, they still had a chance to make it in on Selection Sunday and came up one spot short finishing as the No. 5 ranked team in the country.

Even before finding out their playoff fate, changes had already started taking place within the program and now with the official announcement that they will be playing in the Sugar Bowl, more change is surely on the way.

As of now, Alabama has had nine scholarship players enter the transfer portal including starters like Traeshon Holden and Khyree Jackson. With the inconsistent play throughout the roster this season, there's a good chance several more players could be on their way out as well.

Another consideration for the Crimson Tide before they suit up in New Orleans is the likelihood that several of their star players might sit out of the bowl game and prepare for the NFL Draft. Both Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are almost certainly going to be some of the first players selected and while neither of them have declared that they will opt out of the bowl game, that is certainly a possibility.

Finally, the last of the changes that could be coming involves the coaching staff. It's no secret that fans were unhappy with several of the coaches on the Alabama staff this year and there are reports that several Crimson Tide staff members are candidates for head coaching jobs elsewhere.

No matter where you want to look within the Alabama program, there are a lot of potential changes that could come and it will be interesting to see how different if at all the Crimson Tide will look when they play against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on December 31.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss the changes that could take place within the Alabama football program.

