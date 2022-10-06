The Extra Point: How will Alabama Gymnastics Perform under Ashley Johnston?

Alabama’s new head gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston is expected to bring a lot to the table this upcoming season. Alabama gymnasts recently started practicing again and are preparing for their first competition against Michigan State on January 6.

Johnston has had lots of experience within the gymnastics world. She was a student-athlete at The University of Alabama, received multiple All-American titles, won regional championships, was a SEC champion, competed internationally, and was a seven-year member of the USA National team.

With Johnston's gymnastics expertise, people have high expectations of her and are excited to see how she will carry the team.

She has been recognized as a mentor and leader by many. Alabama gymnasts will have the opportunity to train with her and hopefully gain some new knowledge that can perfect their gymnastics skills and routines.

Gymnastics is a sport that takes a lot of mental strength, so it may be tough for some of these athletes to adjust to a new coach. Since Johnston has been known to be equipped for the job, her words of wisdom and encouragement should be able to help these athletes with any challenge they may face.

Now that practice is in full swing, Alabama gymnasts are hearing new coaching techniques, advice, and drills that could make the gymnasts perform better than they ever have before. Time will tell as their first competition is coming up at the beginning of the new year.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Claire Yates and Katie Windham discuss the potential impacts that new head gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston could have on the gymnasts.