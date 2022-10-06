Skip to main content

The Extra Point: How will Alabama Gymnastics Perform under Ashley Johnston?

Crimson Tide gymnasts are adjusting to having a new coach in charge.

Alabama’s new head gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston is expected to bring a lot to the table this upcoming season. Alabama gymnasts recently started practicing again and are preparing for their first competition against Michigan State on January 6.

Johnston has had lots of experience within the gymnastics world. She was a student-athlete at The University of Alabama, received multiple All-American titles, won regional championships, was a SEC champion, competed internationally, and was a seven-year member of the USA National team.

With Johnston's gymnastics expertise, people have high expectations of her and are excited to see how she will carry the team. 

She has been recognized as a mentor and leader by many. Alabama gymnasts will have the opportunity to train with her and hopefully gain some new knowledge that can perfect their gymnastics skills and routines.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gymnastics is a sport that takes a lot of mental strength, so it may be tough for some of these athletes to adjust to a new coach. Since Johnston has been known to be equipped for the job, her words of wisdom and encouragement should be able to help these athletes with any challenge they may face.

Now that practice is in full swing, Alabama gymnasts are hearing new coaching techniques, advice, and drills that could make the gymnasts perform better than they ever have before. Time will tell as their first competition is coming up at the beginning of the new year.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Claire Yates and Katie Windham discuss the potential impacts that new head gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston could have on the gymnasts.

SEC Logo, Alabama practice, December 15, 2020
All Things Bama

Yes, the SEC is That Good This Year From Top to (Almost) Bottom: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
98EFC439-B2A1-4275-A817-A127591E00B2
Recruiting

2024 Crimson Tide Target Wardell Mack Recruiting's Ultimate Opportunist

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: 'Siri, What's a Shoulder Sprain?'
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: 'Siri, What's a Shoulder Sprain?'

By Anthony Sisco
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban shake hands at midfield after their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
All Things Bama

Among the Games of College Football, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher Continue to Play Chess

By Joey Blackwell
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Blake Byler
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes in the fourth quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Terry Hampton pursues at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26
All Things Bama

Nick Saban: Alabama Players have "Responded Well" to Jalen Milroe at QB

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of Texas A&M

By Joey Blackwell
Jaheim Oatis
All Things Bama

Why 8 Tackles by Jahiem Oatis at Arkansas Stood Out So Much: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh